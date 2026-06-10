Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) secures SAR 18 billion in new local investments and SAR 12 billion in foreign capital, totaling SAR 30 billion, with foreign investment doubling year-on-year.

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) recorded exceptional performance during 2025, attracting over SAR 12 billion in new foreign investments, a 100% growth compared to 2024, while new local investments reached SAR 18 billion, bringing total secured investments to approximately SAR 30 billion, a 25% growth rate.

This aligns with MODON's vision to be the preferred destination for the growth of local and global investments and the primary partner for the industrial, technology, and logistics ecosystem, in line with the targets of the National Industry Strategy and the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030.

Industrial investments captured the largest share of total new investments, valued at SAR 22 billion, achieving a 16% growth, driven by new production projects and expansions in factories and ready-built units, which reached 2,244 units. Technology investments exceeded SAR 7 billion, growing by 140%, while service investments recorded SAR 748 million (23% growth), and logistics investments SAR 553 million (35% growth).

In terms of infrastructure, developed land areas expanded to 236 million square meters, an 8% growth, electricity capacity rose by 12% to 8,959 MVA, the number of drinking water treatment plants reached 34, a 13% increase, and natural gas volumes grew by 37% to 195 million cubic feet per day.

In the same context, the number of facilities within industrial cities increased to 9,557. These include industrial, logistics, and investment establishments, marking an 11% growth, reflecting MODON's capacity to accommodate growing, high-quality investments.

Since its establishment in 2001, MODON has been responsible for supervising, planning, developing, and operating industrial cities, technology zones, and private industrial cities in Saudi Arabia. It provides integrated services and products to local and foreign investors. All of this is in line with the National Industry Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

Source: AETOSWire

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Abdullah bin Al-Oshan

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