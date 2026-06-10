Living Security Expands Advisory Board to Shape the Future of Human Risk Management for AI-Powered Workforces

Cybersecurity and risk leaders from financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology join Living Security's Advisory Board to help shape the future of Human Risk Management as organizations navigate an AI-enabled workforce

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM) , today announced new additions to its Advisory Board, welcoming cybersecurity and risk leaders from leading organizations across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology. The board will provide strategic guidance as enterprises adapt to a rapidly evolving threat landscape shaped by AI, automation, and increasingly interconnected human and machine workforces.

The additions bring expertise spanning financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, cloud security, and emerging technologies. Together, they will help advance the next generation of Human Risk Management by enabling organizations to identify, measure, and reduce risk across both human users and AI-powered agents.

As AI becomes embedded in everyday business operations and autonomous agents gain access to corporate systems, data, and workflows, security leaders face a new challenge: managing risk across a workforce that now includes both people and machines acting with delegated authority. Traditional awareness and training programs were not designed for this reality, driving increased demand for operational approaches that provide measurable visibility into workforce risk and resilience.

A Strategic Mandate for the AI Era

The Advisory Board will convene through quarterly virtual summits and annual in-person strategic planning sessions with Living Security's executive and product leadership teams. Members will provide guidance on emerging workforce risks, AI governance, behavioral intelligence, and the evolution of Human Risk Management as a strategic security discipline.

The board will also contribute insights that help shape industry best practices for measuring, prioritizing, and reducing human-related cyber risk while informing the ongoing development of the Living Security Platform .

"The security industry spent years treating people as the weakest link. Human Risk Management changes that by making workforce risk visible, measurable, and actionable," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "As AI agents become an increasingly important part of how work gets done, organizations need a new operating model for understanding risk across both human and machine actors. This advisory board brings together leaders who have operated at the highest levels of cybersecurity and risk management, and their guidance will help shape the future of Human Risk Management."

Cybersecurity Leaders Shaping the Future of Human Risk Management

Members include former Fortune 500 security executives, CISOs, founders, and industry advisors with decades of experience leading cybersecurity, risk, and governance programs at global organizations.

Edna Conway - Founder & CEO of EMC Advisors and former Chief Security and Risk Officer for Microsoft Azure and Cisco, a globally recognized authority on security, risk, and trust at hyperscale.

Annu Warikoo - Cybersecurity and technology risk executive with in-depth experience leading risk across Fortune 500 financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and NASDAQ.

Joye Purser - Global Field CISO at Cohesity, advising Fortune 500 security leaders and bringing over 25 years of cybersecurity, audit, strategy, and government experience.

Larry Whiteside Jr. - Co-Founder & President of Confide and Chief Advisory Officer of the CISO Society, one of the industry's most prominent voices on security leadership and inclusion.

Matthew Rosenquist - Chief Information Security Officer of Cybersecurity Insights and a widely followed cybersecurity strategist.

Amjed Saffarini - Cybersecurity executive, CEO, and board advisor with a track record scaling security and education businesses.

Graham Westbrook - Vice President of Sales at SimSpace, bringing threat intelligence and agentic cyber defense experience to the group.

"For years, organizations approached the human element of cybersecurity primarily through awareness and training," said Annu Warikoo, the newest member of Living Security's CISO Advisory Board. "Today's threat landscape demands a more operational approach. Human Risk Management provides the visibility, prioritization, and measurable outcomes security leaders need to effectively manage workforce risk, and I'm excited to help advance the discipline as AI transforms how work gets done."

Advancing the Human Risk Management Category

The addition of these industry leaders to Living Security's Advisory Board reflects the growing importance of Human Risk Management as organizations adapt to AI-powered workforces and increasingly complex cyber threats. By bringing together experienced security, risk, and technology leaders, Living Security is fostering industry collaboration around emerging best practices for measuring, prioritizing, and reducing workforce risk across both human and machine actors.

Insights from the Advisory Board will help shape future platform innovation, industry best practices, and guidance for security leaders seeking to build resilience across increasingly AI-driven workforces.

To learn more about Living Security's Human Risk Management platform, visit www.livingsecurity.com/humanriskmanagement or request a demo at www.livingsecurity.com .

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping organizations identify, measure, and reduce workforce cyber risk through continuous behavioral intelligence and governance-driven security strategy. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave : Human Risk Management Solutions , Living Security enables enterprises to move beyond awareness to measurable risk reduction in an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape.

Media Contact: media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-expands-advisory-board-to-shape-the-future-of-hum-1175002