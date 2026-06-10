Elektros, Inc.: MICROCAP, INSTITUTIONAL, AND FORWARD-THINKING INVESTORS: A Rare Opportunity to Gain Exposure to Lithium Mining, Critical Rare Earth Minerals, and Proprietary EV Patent Technology Through Elektros Inc.

Positioned at the Intersection of Energy, Electrification, and Innovation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) continues to advance its vision of participating in key sectors that many investors view as important to the future of global electrification and energy infrastructure. The Company's strategic focus includes lithium mining opportunities, rare earth mineral initiatives, and proprietary electric vehicle patent technology designed to address evolving transportation and energy demands.

As global interest in electrification, battery technology, and critical mineral supply chains continues to grow, Elektros believes that awareness of the Company's business model is expanding among investors seeking exposure to emerging opportunities within the microcap sector.

Lithium and rare earth minerals remain essential components in numerous technologies, including electric vehicles, battery storage systems, consumer electronics, and various industrial applications.

In addition, Elektros owns intellectual property related to electric vehicle charging technology. The Company believes that innovation in charging infrastructure and charging efficiency will remain an important component of future transportation networks.

Management remains focused on evaluating business opportunities, pursuing strategic growth initiatives, and increasing awareness of the Company's long-term objectives within the investment community.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors, including market conditions, commodity prices, financing availability, regulatory developments, operational challenges, and other risks beyond the Company's control.

Contact Information

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: info@elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/microcap-institutional-and-forward-thinking-investors-a-rare-opportunity-to-gain-exposur-1175050