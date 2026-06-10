Augusta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Textron E-Z-GO LLC, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company and a leading designer and manufacturer of golf cars and utility vehicles, will celebrate National Golf Cart Day 2026 by offering additional savings on purchases of qualifying E-Z-GO models.





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From June 12-14, buyers of model-year 2025 and model-year 2026 E-Z-GO models will receive a $1,000 discount. This discount will stack atop existing discounts for models eligible for E-Z-GO's "Summer of Savings" promotion, which offers discounts ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 on purchases of eight popular E-Z-GO vehicles. To take advantage of these savings, consumers can find their local E-Z-GO Authorized Dealer using the dealer locator at ezgo.txtsv.com/personal/shopping-tools/find-dealer.

E-Z-GO also will offer a 40% discount on parts and accessories orders totaling $75 or more through shopezgo.com. Orders of $150 or more will also receive free shipping.

National Golf Cart Day is observed each year on June 13, which is also the anniversary of E-Z-GO's founding in Augusta, Georgia in 1954. E-Z-GO vehicles are still built in Augusta today, where the company employs more than 1,000 people to design, manufacture, sell, ship, and support tens of thousands of vehicles each year, sold to customers around the globe.

"E-Z-GO has a special legacy in the sport of golf and the world of transportation, and National Golf Cart Day is a fun way to celebrate our history with our customers, our employees, our dealers, and our community," said Adam Harris, E-Z-GO Senior Vice President and General Manager. "We look forward to enjoying a weekend of festivities with E-Z-GO owners at our

E-Z-GO authorized dealerships across the country."

To learn more about National Golf Cart Day, visit ezgo.txtsv.com/nationalgolfcartday. To identify the E-Z-GO model that's right for you and locate your nearest E-Z-GO Authorized Dealer, visit ezgo.com.

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About E-Z-GO

Founded in Augusta, Ga. in 1954, E-Z-GO is a globally renowned leader in the design and manufacture of golf cars and personal transport vehicles, known for its use of innovative sustainable electric-vehicle and powertrain technology. E-Z-GO models include RXV fleet golf cars; Freedom and Valor personal golf cars, and E-Z-GO Express personal utility vehicles. Its latest innovation is the Liberty, the industry's first vehicle to offer four forward-facing seats in a compact, golf-car-sized footprint. E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) in 1960, and today Textron E-Z-GO LLC operates as part of the Textron Specialized Vehicles business of Textron Inc.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.





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Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

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Source: E-Z-GO