Ai4 2026 Unveils Expanded Exhibit Hall Featuring Nearly 400 Exhibitors, New Interactive Experiences, and the Industry's Leading AI Companies

Show Floor to Feature Startup Innovation, Global AI Participation, and New Agentic AI Demonstrations

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Ai4 2026, America's largest AI industry conference taking place August 4-6, 2026 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, announced a significantly expanded Exhibit Hall experience today.

Featuring nearly 400 exhibitors and sponsors - up from approximately 225 in 2025 - the Exhibit Hall will showcase the technologies, companies, and innovators driving the future of artificial intelligence. Participating organizations include AMD, AWS, Cisco, NVIDIA, Google Cloud, SAP, Siemens, HPE, Dell Technologies, EY, IBM, Mistral AI, Dataiku, Vultr, Red Hat, and PayPal.

Serving as the central hub for networking, business development, product demonstrations, and media activity, the Exhibit Hall will feature networking lounges, one-on-one meeting spaces, daily lunches and receptions, an expanded Startup Alley, the Podcast Pavilion, and the debut of Agentic Live, a new showcase featuring live demonstrations of emerging agentic AI solutions.

"The Exhibit Hall will be the epicenter of the event and where the AI ecosystem comes to life," said Michelle Troop, CRO of Ai4. "From breakthrough startups to global technology leaders, attendees will discover the innovations, partnerships, and solutions driving the next wave of AI transformation. Beyond exploring cutting-edge technologies, attendees will have countless opportunities to connect with peers, engage directly with industry experts, experience AI in action, and build the relationships that will help shape the future of their organizations and the broader AI community."

Startup Alley has doubled in size from last year, providing emerging AI companies with a premier platform to connect with enterprise buyers, investors, media, and industry leaders. For a full list of exhibitors and sponsors participating in Ai4 2026, visit ai4.io/sponsors-exhibitors.

Reflecting the increasingly global nature of the AI industry, Ai4 2026 will also feature international exhibitor pavilions showcasing AI and semiconductor companies from South Korea. Additional interactive experiences throughout the Exhibit Hall will include humanoid robotics demonstrations, AI-powered technologies, live podcast recordings, product launches, and immersive technology showcases from some of the industry's most innovative organizations.

Complementing the expanded Exhibit Hall, Ai4 2026 will offer a comprehensive four-day educational program designed for business leaders, technologists, researchers, policymakers, and AI practitioners. The conference will feature keynote presentations, fireside chats, panel discussions, technical deep dives, hands-on trainings, workshops, and industry-specific case studies exploring the latest advancements and real-world applications of artificial intelligence.

The keynote stage will feature some of the most influential voices shaping the future of AI, including executives and innovators from OpenAI, Playground Global, Mistral AI, Dataiku, Insilico Medicine, PayPal, Vultr, Runway, Niantic Spatial, Cisco, Waymo, and Amazon Web Services. One of the conference's most anticipated sessions, The Architects of Intelligence: A Historic Convergence, will bring together AI pioneers Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, and Andrew Ng for a landmark discussion on the evolution and future of artificial intelligence.

The educational program will also include pre-conference trainings and summits, industry-focused tracks, technical workshops, and dedicated content for business and product leaders. Attendees can choose from programming focused on AI Transformation, Industry Applications, Job Function, Special Interest, and Technical topics, as well as sessions on the Google Stage and other interactive learning environments. The complete conference agenda is available at ai4.io/agenda-full.

Now in its largest edition to date, Ai4 2026 is expected to welcome more than 12,000 attendees, 1,000 speakers, and nearly 400 exhibitors across almost one million square feet of exhibitions, education, demonstrations, meetings, and networking opportunities. As North America's largest artificial intelligence industry event, Ai4 brings together business leaders, technology innovators, researchers, investors, startups, and policymakers to explore the opportunities, challenges, and transformative impact of AI. Registration for Ai4 2026 is now open. For more information and to register, visit ai4.io.

Founded in 2018, Ai4 has become the premier destination for leaders seeking to understand and apply artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively. By convening the brightest minds in AI research, strategy, and implementation, Ai4 continues to advance innovation while helping organizations confidently navigate the AI-powered future.

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Media Registration: Reporters, analysts, and content creators covering artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are invited to apply for press credentials at https://ai4.io/press-resources/

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Communications Director

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Ai4 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai4-2026-unveils-expanded-exhibit-hall-featuring-nearly-400-exhib-1175167