Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2026 NYSE European Investor Conference In Association with Bank of America in London on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

At the conference, the Company will host 1x1s and group meetings with members of the investment community. There will be no formal presentation or webcast at this event. Please access the latest Investor Briefing presentation in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright's website at www.curtisswright.com.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Nuclear Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 9,100 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

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Contacts:

Jim Ryan

(704) 869-4621

jim.ryan@curtisswright.com