New Creative Leadership Heralds Next Chapter for Preston Spire, Focused on a Culture of Creative Curiosity

Dustin Black Takes the Reins as Chief Creative Officer and Partner; Will Co-Lead Agency's Evolution Alongside CEO Jennifer Spire

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Preston Spire , the independent, employee-owned, full-service creative agency focused on delivering Good Wins, today announced the beginning of a new era in creative leadership. Dustin Black, formerly Executive Creative Director, will assume the role of Chief Creative Officer and Partner, co-leading the agency alongside Jennifer Spire, who remains at the helm as CEO.

"We are so excited to build on Preston Spire's rich history of excellence," says Jennifer Spire, CEO. "Dustin and I are a complementary leadership pair with a clear shared vision: raising the floor across every discipline, strategy, creative, media and analytics, with AI infused throughout. Dustin's appointment marks a changing of the creative guard. But we remain more committed than ever to what Preston Spire has always stood for: independence, senior-level talent, and real partnerships with clients."

Preston Spire has operated independently for over 75 years, employee-owned, answerable to clients rather than shareholders, and free to do what's actually right for the work. That independence shapes every decision we make.

"In a market flooded with tools, platforms, and AI-generated output, the rarest currency is still a clear strategic point of view," says Dustin Black, Chief Creative Officer and Partner. "Clients don't need another vendor with an impressive tech demo. They need a business partner who aligns creativity with insight - and delivers work with the evidence to defend it before the CFO even asks the question. We want to be that partner. And we want to keep evolving until we're the best version of it."

Preston Spire is currently installing a mural inspired by the Minneapolis band The Cactus Blossoms: When the river changes, so does the map. It's a reminder that staying curious isn't optional. When the world shifts, you shift with it.

That spirit is central to what Dustin brings. Not just creative leadership, but a refusal to be sedentary. He co-authored The Book of SPAM, ran a website with 190,000 fans, launched an ice cream company, and built 5-foot felt birds and fish currently on display at MSP airport, just because he wanted to figure out how. The instinct isn't novelty for its own sake. It's the belief that curiosity is a competitive advantage, and that the best ideas come from teams willing to try things they don't yet know how to do.

As a leadership pair, Jennifer serves as the architect, protecting Preston Spire's culture, defending its independence, and setting the strategic direction for growth. Dustin serves as the activator, bringing deep creative leadership experience while also shaping how the agency thinks about strategy, media and measurement.

"For current clients, nothing changes in terms of commitment or access," continues Spire. "They still get talented, senior people who actually care. What continues is the ambition and rigor behind every discipline. We think in full journeys. Every touchpoint gets a purposeful idea built for that specific context. And we have the production capability to actually pull it through. Clients should expect sharper strategy, bolder creative, greater production efficiencies and a team that brings relentless curiosity to every engagement."

About Preston Spire

Preston Spire is an independent, employee-owned creative agency that has been supercharging the good in brands for over 75 years. We believe every brand has untapped potential that, when activated through powerful ideas, creates real, measurable growth. Not just marketing activity, market share. Our work is built to resonate everywhere that matters, from awareness to action. Preston Spire has been named an Ad Age Best Place to Work for three consecutive years and Midwest Small Agency of the Year.

Media Contact:

Allie Gonzales, allie@notablypr.com

SOURCE: Preston Spire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-creative-leadership-heralds-next-chapter-for-preston-spire-f-1175240