Frost & Sullivan: Global Pharmaceutical Industry Faces a High-Stakes Reset as AI, Biologics, and Supply Resilience Redefine Growth Through 2031

New Frost & Sullivan analysis reveals that future winners will be those that can execute faster, industrialise innovation, and navigate mounting pricing and geopolitical pressures

LONDON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis, Growth Opportunities in Global Pharmaceutical Industry, 2026, finds that the pharmaceutical industry is entering a period of profound transformation as affordability mandates, patent expiries, geopolitical fragmentation, and rapid technological advances reshape the foundations of value creation.

According to the study, traditional drivers of success are being replaced by a new set of competitive imperatives centred on execution excellence, supply resilience, AI-enabled operations, and the ability to commercialise increasingly complex therapeutic modalities at scale.

"2026 marks a decisive reset for global biopharma," said Surbhi Gupta, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Commercial success will depend less on historical peak-sales models and more on how quickly companies can generate evidence, secure market access, integrate innovation, and reliably deliver advanced therapies in increasingly complex operating environments."

The analysis highlights five themes that will define the next phase of industry growth. Policy reforms, accelerating patent expiries, and intensifying pricing pressures are compressing traditional value-capture windows, forcing organisations to generate evidence earlier, strengthen lifecycle management strategies, and accelerate market access efforts. At the same time, deliverability is emerging as a critical source of competitive advantage, with manufacturing readiness, cold-chain integrity, quality assurance, and site-of-care preparedness becoming essential differentiators in an era of increasingly sophisticated therapies.

Innovation models are also evolving as pharmaceutical companies become more selective in their investments, prioritising scalable assets, high-conviction opportunities, and their ability to rapidly integrate and operationalise external innovation. Meanwhile, supply resilience has shifted from an operational concern to a strategic imperative, as governments and regulators place greater emphasis on localisation, continuity, and security of supply amid geopolitical uncertainty. Finally, artificial intelligence is moving beyond experimentation into governed, audit-ready workflows embedded across discovery, clinical operations, quality, manufacturing, and commercial functions, creating the foundations for more efficient and data-driven operating models.

Frost & Sullivan notes that growth opportunities are increasingly concentrated around biologics and next-generation modalities, including GLP-1 therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), radioligand therapies, and cell and gene therapies, while surrounding ecosystems such as obesity care operating systems, specialised manufacturing capabilities, and confirmatory-ready clinical trial models offer significant whitespace opportunities.

The study also forecasts a divergence in growth trajectories between traditional small molecules and large molecules. While small molecules will remain the industry's cash-flow backbone, biologics are expected to continue expanding their share of the market as companies invest in advanced therapeutic platforms and industrial-scale execution capabilities.

"Pharma companies can no longer treat these pressures as a series of incremental challenges," Gupta concludes. "The organisations that thrive will be those willing to rebuild their operating models around resilience, speed, disciplined innovation, and scalable execution."

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