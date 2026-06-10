Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched Wellness"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of health and wellness products derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, announces that Jeff Stevens has stepped down from his position as Chief Executive Officer and resigned as a director of the Company, each effective May 31, 2026.

Mr. Stevens has also resigned from all of his positions with AME Wellness Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, effective May 31, 2026. Specifically, he has stepped down as President, Treasurer, Secretary and Director of AME Wellness Inc.

In addition, the Company announces that Janeen Stodulski has resigned as a director of the Company, effective June 9, 2026.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Stevens for his leadership, dedication, and contributions to the Company during his tenure and would like to thank Ms. Stodulski for her contributions and wish them both continued success in their future endeavors.

Effective June 1, 2026, Michael Nederhoff, the current Chairman of the Board, will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer while the Company undertakes the process of identifying a permanent CEO.

The Company remains focused on advancing its strategic objectives and delivering value to its shareholders, customers, and stakeholders.

About Psyched Wellness:

Psyched Wellness is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the objectives, distribution, and development of the Company's business and products and future activities following the date hereof, including the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods; the Company's objective to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category; the development of the Company's Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts products and the uses and potential benefits of Amanita Muscaria; and the Company maintaining a first-mover advantage in bringing legal and safe products derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom to consumers in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300956

Source: Psyched Wellness Ltd.