Climate First Bank: Climate First Bancorp Closes?New $67?Million Strategic?Funding?Round

Round led by Wellington Management and Alliance Bernstein

Bancorp marks Fifth Anniversary with more than $220 Million Raised

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Climate?First Bancorp ( www.climatefirstbank.com ), a financial holding company operating Climate First Bank, a values-based FDIC-insured bank, and OneEthos, a Federal Reserve Bank-regulated fintech, today announced they closed a new?$67?million?strategic?funding?round. The latest round was led by Wellington Management and Alliance Bernstein and brings the total raised by the Bancorp to $222 million on their fifth anniversary.?

"This incredible round is a testament to our hard-working team and mission to combat climate change and save the planet. In the face of weakened environmental protections, we continue to invest in climate solutions and community resilience, creating far greater impact than any one of us could alone. Thank you to all of our institutional investors and shareholders. I couldn't ask for a better gift to mark our fifth anniversary - and we are just getting started," said Ken LaRoe, Founder and CEO of Climate First Bancorp.

KEY?FUNDING?ROUND?DETAILS

$67?million?funding?round led by Wellington Management and Alliance Bernstein

Total raised over five years: $222 million

A total of 1,030 investors have participated

Brean Capital, LLC served as the sole placement agent for the private placement. Smith Mackinnon, PA served as legal counsel to Climate First Bancorp, and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to Brean.

Climate First Bank has experienced exponential growth, rising to nearly $2 billion in assets over five years. In 2025 alone, the bank generated more than $11.5 million in net-profit. The bank has financed more than $555?million?in residential and?commercial solar projects across all 50 states.

OneEthos, the Bancorp's fintech arm, has generated over $450?million?in solar loans and more than?9,300?individual solar projects since inception. Supporting a rapidly growing clean energy?ecosystem, OneEthos also serves a nationwide network of over?8,000?solar sales representatives.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report?here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit:?www.climatefirstbank.com.

About OneEthos

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective of accelerating the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

For more information, please visit:?www.oneethos.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Collins Strategy Group

John Collins, john@CollinsSG.com

SOURCE: Climate First Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/climate-first-bancorp-closes%e2%80%afnew-67%e2%80%afmillion-strategic%e2%80%affunding%e2%80%afround-1174477