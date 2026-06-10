HWAL Inc., Announces Appointment of Jamie Shortill to Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / HWAL Inc., formerly Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID:HWAL) (the "Company"), announces an additional appointment to its Board of Advisors.

In preparation for global growth and expansion of the Company's music and media catalog and operations within the industry sectors of sports and music entertainment, TV and motion pictures, broadcast and distribution, AI and Blockchain technologies, tokenization of Real-World Assets, Fintech and Cryptocurrencies, the Company is proud to announce the appointment of its newest Advisory Board Member Mr. Jamie Shortill.

Mr. Shortill is a seasoned finance and strategy executive with over two decades of experience in investment banking, capital markets, venture capital, and private equity. He specializes in the sports, media, and entertainment industries, having advised and transacted across motion pictures, television, music, broadcast, content distribution, licensing, and media rights for many of the sector's most prominent organizations.

He currently serves as a Partner at WhiteRock GmbH, where he identifies and executes sports, media, and entertainment opportunities globally. He is also a recognized subject matter expert in these sectors.

In addition, Mr. Shortill sits on the boards of multiple portfolio companies through investments via Strand Venture Partners.

Previously, he was Director and Head of the Capital Group at a leading sports-focused investment bank. In that role, he originated and executed principal investments, corporate financings, and M&A transactions across the professional sports and entertainment industries.

Earlier, in his career, Mr. Shortill was appointed President & CEO of Mercury Communications Group, a sports and entertainment technology company and portfolio holding of a multi-generational single-family office. He successfully led its operational turnaround, raised multiple rounds of capital, and executed its sale to Social Sector Ventures.

Throughout his career, he also served as Senior Director in the Corporate Group at William Morris Endeavor (formerly William Morris Agency), the world's oldest and largest talent agency, was a Principal in the Media & Entertainment Practice at PwC (formerly Diamond Technology Partners), and began his career at Colliers International (CIGI) brokering institutional real estate transactions.

Mr. Shortill earned an MBA from Thunderbird - The American Graduate School of International Management at Arizona State University, Marketing Certificates from the Cornell School of Hotel Administration, and a Bachelor of Arts with Honors from the University of Western Ontario.

About Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

HWAL Inc. (OTCID:HWAL), is a multinational holding company driving innovation in entertainment, Real World Assets, space archiving, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust, LLC, HWAL curates iconic cultural legacies, including partnering with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

HWAL has curated and preserved over 27,000 music and visual arts assets, including rare and coveted music recordings, photos and videos, some which are unpublished, from countless legendary music recording artists including James Brown, Chuck Berry, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, The Who, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Deep Purple, and hundreds of other music legends.

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SOURCE: HWAL Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/hwal-inc.-announces-appointment-of-jamie-shortill-to-board-of-advisors-1175907