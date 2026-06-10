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ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2026 23:50 Uhr
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DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Introduces VIP Appointments, Offering Guests a Private, Personalized Shopping Experience

New VIP Appointment Experience Gives Guests Dedicated Styling Support for Bridal, Bridesmaids, Mother-of-the-Bride, Prom, Homecoming & Formal Events

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, is now offering VIP Bridal Appointments at all of its US and Canada locations, providing an elevated, private shopping experience designed for those who want to shop and celebrate with more time and one-on-one styling with their closest friends and family. Whether saying "yes" to your bridal gown, shopping for your daughter's wedding, searching for the perfect bridesmaid look, preparing for prom, or getting ready for a special event, David's Bridal is making milestone shopping more memorable than ever. To book your VIP appointment now, email virtualstylist@dbi.com or visit www.davidsbridal.com/about-appointments for more information.

Designed for customers who want dedicated time, personalized styling guidance, and a more elevated shopping experience, VIP Appointments transform traditional dress shopping into a private celebration. Available for bridal, bridesmaids, mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom, prom, homecoming, quinceañera, gala, black-tie, wedding guest, and special occasion shopping, the experience offers customers exclusive access to expert stylists and a private fitting space to find their perfect look.

"As life's biggest moments deserve more than a quick shopping trip, we created our VIP Appointment experience to give customers the time, attention, and celebration they deserve," said Heather Braddock, Chief Global Operations and Transformation Officer of David's Bridal. "Whether you're shopping for your wedding day, your child's wedding, prom night, a formal event, or another special occasion, our expert stylists are here to help you feel confident and look your best."

The VIP Appointment experience includes:

  • Two-hour private shopping experience

  • Dedicated personal stylist

  • Private fitting room and styling space

  • Personalized recommendations tailored to your event, style, and budget

  • Ability to bring unlimited guests, refreshments, decor, favors and personal touches to celebrate the occasion during their appointment

  • Expert guidance on dresses, accessories, shapewear, alterations, shoes, and complete event styling

As consumers increasingly seek personalized shopping experiences and expert styling support, David's Bridal's VIP Appointments provide a one-stop destination for customers celebrating every milestone.

Customers can book VIP Appointments for:

  • Wedding dress shopping

  • Bridal event shopping and Little White Dress Looks

    • From showers and bachelorette weekend looks to rehearsal dinner and honeymoon styling

  • Bridesmaid dress shopping

  • Mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom dresses

  • Prom dress shopping

  • Homecoming dresses

  • Wedding guest dresses

  • Formal dresses and evening gowns

  • Special occasion dresses

  • Alterations and styling consultations for David's dresses and any dresses or outfits from any store

The experience is ideal for customers who want additional time to browse styles, coordinate looks for a group, celebrate with family and friends, or receive one-on-one guidance from David's Bridal's expert styling team. David's Bridal offers one destination for every celebration, style preference, size, and budget.

With thousands of dresses and accessories available, expert alterations services, and dedicated stylists, the VIP Appointment experience provides a stress-free and memorable way to shop for life's most important events.

Appointments are available at all David's Bridal and can be reserved by emailing virtualstylist@dbi.com. Availability is limited and advanced booking is encouraged.

ABOUT DAVID'S BRIDAL

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform, transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's, sign up for Pearl Planner, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

David's Bridal Media Contact

mediarequests@dbi.com

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-introduces-vip-appointments-offering-guests-a-private-pe-1175612

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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