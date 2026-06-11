Independent Category-Specific KPI Polling Recognizes Client-Reported Performance Across Member Stratification, Care Planning, Clinical Tasking, Care-Team Workflow, Transitions of Care, High-Risk Outreach and Closed-Loop Intervention Workflows

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Black Book Research this week at AHIP released category-specific client satisfaction results showing that validated managed care and health plan client users rated Medecision the 2026 #1 vendor for Care Management, Case Management and Medical Management Platforms in Black Book's 2026 Top Payer Technology Solutions research.

The 2026 payer IT study cycle draws on Black Book's verified managed care technology respondent base of 8,194 users and stakeholders with direct visibility into managed care technology selection, operation, implementation, governance, compliance, service performance or frontline use. Survey-level reporting carries a 95% respondent-level confidence statement with a maximum total-sample error band of +/- 1.1 percentage points. Vendor-category interpretation is separately controlled through response sufficiency, verified client exposure, role mix, category fit and award auditability review.

In the medical management peer group, Black Book evaluated Medecision against 24 other apples-to-apples payer care management solution vendors across 18 qualitative operational-excellence KPIs on a 0.00-to-10.00 scale. Medecision Unified Data Platform ranked #1 of 25 with a 94.52 composite score, a 9.45 average KPI score and category leadership in 14 of the 18 criteria.

The category-specific KPI evidence centered on user-validated performance in workflow fit, reporting and auditability, data quality and usability, automation depth, functional breadth, user satisfaction, AI governance and explainability, service and support, integration burden, configurability, time-to-value, total cost and value realization, compliance readiness , third-party transparency, scalability, implementation performance, security posture and interoperability/API maturity.

This category reflects payer demand for connected care-management infrastructure across member risk identification, care plan creation, clinical tasking, nurse and care-manager workflows, disease programs, transitions of care, high-risk outreach, utilization analytics, provider collaboration and closed-loop interventions. Black Book's recognition identifies the vendor receiving the strongest client satisfaction performance in this specific payer IT function, rather than designating a universal payer technology market winner.

"Care-management platform ratings should not be treated as brand permission slips; they are evidence from payer users about whether the operational spine of care management performs under regulated, live workflow conditions," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research.

"Medecision's 2026 top client rating in the C05 category reflects client confidence in a platform evaluated for member stratification, care planning, clinical tasking, care-team workflow, transitions of care, high-risk outreach, provider collaboration, auditability and closed-loop intervention performance. For managed care organizations and health plans under utilization, quality, member-experience and administrative-cost pressure, the contribution is practical: stronger care-team adoption, cleaner longitudinal documentation, better intervention traceability and clearer evidence for outcomes and value realization. Black Book's recognition remains category-specific and vendor-agnostic; it reflects client-reported performance against the defined KPI framework, not endorsement, sponsorship or vendor influence."

Black Book's 2026 payer technology rankings are designed to support managed care, health plan, clinical operations, quality, risk, technology, compliance and procurement leaders evaluating payer IT capabilities across care management, medical management, utilization management, provider operations, quality, risk adjustment, payment integrity, interoperability, AI governance, cybersecurity, managed services and technology-enabled operations. The report emphasizes category-specific user experience and operational performance from professionals closest to live payer technology workflows.

The full Payer IT Buyer ebook for 2026 and related payer services research are available through the Black Book Research website.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare market research firm providing client satisfaction, user-experience and vendor-performance intelligence across healthcare technology, software, platforms and managed services. In its 20th year of healthcare IT and financial-technology research, Black Book's archive covers more than 1,000 RCM, healthcare finance, payer technology and healthcare IT products and services.

Black Book rankings rely on independently crowdsourced, validated client and user feedback, category-specific KPI scoring and audit review. Black Book excludes vendor-selected references, sponsorship, booth presence, analyst-relations activity and vendor-controlled respondent lists from ranking inputs. Publication confidence is controlled through role relevance, verified product exposure, category fit, response sufficiency, respondent validity, anonymity and KPI consistency.

Media Contact: Black Book Research Press Office | 1-800-863-7590 | Research@BlackBookMarketResearch.com | blackbookmarketresearch.com

Independent Global Healthcare IT Intelligence for buyers who need proof before platform commitment.

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/managed-care-and-health-plan-clients-rate-medecision-%231-for-care-mana-1175899