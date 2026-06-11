Black Book Research: Health System Clients Rate EnableComp #1 in Complex Claims and AR Recovery Services for Third Consecutive Year in Black Book RCM Survey

2026 Hospital and Health System Client Scores Recognize EnableComp for Complex Claims Recovery, Payer-Friction Response, Specialty Reimbursement Workflows, AR Resolution and Technology-Enabled Revenue Recovery Execution

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Hospital and health system clients participating in Black Book Research's 2026 State of Health & Hospital Systems Revenue Cycle Management Technology & Services survey rated EnableComp the #1 vendor in Complex Claims and AR Recovery Services, marking the third consecutive year the company has achieved the top client-rated position in this Black Book revenue cycle category.

The 2026 result was recorded through Black Book's independent client survey process, which evaluates hospital RCM vendors by category-specific performance criteria rather than generalized vendor satisfaction. EnableComp previously ranked #1 in 2024 and 2025 under Black Book's Specialty RCM for Complex Claims and Revenue Integrity category and now holds the 2026 top client-scored position in the updated category.

Black Book's current hospital RCM ebook profiles 420 vendors serving hospitals, health systems, medical centers and inpatient provider organizations. The annual evaluation includes 49 ranked RCM categories, 18 qualitative KPIs per category and 720 qualitative KPI measures, with scoring based on validated provider-side client input across finance, revenue cycle, claims, denials, HIM, coding, revenue integrity, analytics and business office operations. Industry stakeholders can download in full from https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-hospital-and-health-system-revenue-cycle-management-technology-and-services-2026.

"High-complexity reimbursement has become a technology-enabled revenue control category, not a manual follow-up function," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "The 2026 client scoring shows that top-performing organizations in this segment are separating themselves through data depth, payer intelligence, automation discipline, auditable recovery workflows and the ability to convert difficult reimbursement situations into measurable cash outcomes."

Top Client-Scored KPI Performance Areas

In the 2026 Complex Claims and AR Recovery Services category, hospital and health system clients scored the top-ranked vendor highest across qualitative KPI areas tied to specialized reimbursement execution, including: Recovery yield, aged receivables resolution, specialty reimbursement workflow execution, payer follow-up discipline, exception handling, account resolution, revenue identification beyond standard billing workflows, domain expertise, delivery capacity, outcome realization, workflow reliability, client support, service recovery, commercial accountability and technology-enabled recovery intelligence.

"These KPI areas reflect completed 2026 client scoring in a category where hospitals face payer friction, documentation sensitivity, reimbursement exceptions, long-cycle receivables and higher-risk accounts requiring specialized operational workflows," said Brown.

Black Book's 2026 RCM findings show why specialized AR recovery remains a high-priority issue for hospital finance and revenue cycle leaders. Among qualified respondents, 78% ranked payer friction as a top-three RCM technology stressor, 74% prioritized denial prevention over post-denial recovery, 71% ranked prior authorization as a top-three operational bottleneck and 66% said current RCM analytics are insufficient for CFO-level revenue predictability decisions.

"This category sits directly at the intersection of those pressures. Health systems are seeking stronger recovery execution, payer-response discipline, documentation visibility, cash acceleration and technology-enabled workflows to protect revenue that may otherwise remain delayed, disputed or unrecovered."

Black Book's rankings are based on provider-side client input and category-specific KPI scoring. Rankings are not based on vendor-selected participants, vendor sponsorship, booth presence, analyst-relations activity or vendor-controlled reference outcomes. The results are client-rated category findings and should not be interpreted as procurement recommendations, paid endorsements or vendor-controlled reference outcomes.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research provides independent global healthcare technology and services market research based on validated client experience, operational performance and category-specific vendor scoring. Black Book surveys healthcare financial and operational leaders across hospitals, health systems, physician organizations, payers and healthcare technology markets. Multiple international healthcare IT reports are available to industry stakeholders on the Black Book website.

Media Contact: Research@blacckbookmarketresearch.com | https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com | 1.800.863.7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/health-system-clients-rate-enablecomp-%231-in-complex-claims-and-ar-rec-1175915