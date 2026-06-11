chinadaily.com.cn: Zero tariff for Hainan Airlines' new aircraft, a first in FTP

HAIKOU, China, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

A new Airbus A321neo aircraft was handed over to Hainan Airlines at the Airbus delivery center in the city of Hamburg in Germany on May 26.

The delivery is a landmark event as the aircraft is the first commercial passenger jet introduced through the zero-tariff policy since the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) launched the island-wide special customs operations in December 2025, thus fully exempt from import-stage taxes throughout its lease period.

The aircraft arrived in Hainan on May 28 and quickly cleared customs at Haikou Meilan Airport Customs, which operates under Haikou Customs. It's estimated that the preferential policy could help save nearly 6 million yuan ($886,700) in tariffs over its entire lease period.

Hainan Airlines plans to add three more aircraft of the same type under the zero-tariff model this year. The cumulative tariff savings could, by one estimate, add up to around 18 million yuan over their respective lease periods.

"Thanks to customs services' support, this imported aircraft enjoyed the Hainan FTP zero-tariff policy for clearance smoothly," a Hainan Airlines customs affairs spokesperson said.

"The entire process from landing to clearance took just 43 minutes, significantly saving both time and costs. It has further strengthened our confidence in making full use of the Hainan FTP zero-tariff policy," the spokesperson added.

After entering service, the aircraft will immediately be deployed in flight operation - effectively boosting the airlines ahead of the upcoming peak summer travel season, while also helping to optimize Hainan Airlines' route network and strengthen its passenger transport capacity.

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