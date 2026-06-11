Joybuy launches first 'Summer Black Friday' for UK shoppers - no need to wait for winter for unbeatable deals

Almost half of UK consumers want a Summer Black Friday Promotion, new Independent research shows*

Promotion, new Independent research shows* Black Friday offers, but hotter: Joybuy's Summer Black Friday offers a deal bonanza across top brands and everyday essentials, with no subscription required

offers a deal bonanza across top brands and everyday essentials, with no subscription required Joybuy's first Summer Black Friday campaign runs from 15th to 30th June

campaign runs from 15th to 30th June New Spotify partnership announced for Summer Black Friday - JoyPlus members not already on Spotify can now enjoy up to four months of Spotify Premium, at no extra cost

LONDON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joybuy, the new online shopping destination from JD.com, announces its inaugural Summer Black Friday kicks off next week, at a time when shoppers are increasingly feeling the pinch, with rising costs and a desire to see greater competition.

Running from 15th to 30th June, and in response to customer demand, Joybuy's Summer Black Friday means shoppers no longer need to wait until the winter sales to secure great value deals. According to a new survey of 2,000 UK adults*, almost half of shoppers want a Black Friday in the summer. The data highlights a broader demand for market competition, with two-thirds (65%) of respondents stating that more competition between online shops drives better value for consumers, and over a third (36%) warning that retailers are not doing enough to attract customers by offering good service and competitive pricing.

With Summer Black Friday, Joybuy is introducing a new annual shopping event built around great value, trusted local and international brands and fast, reliable delivery. Shoppers can explore some of Joybuy's lowest prices of the year so far, and enjoy thousands of deals across leading brands, including Apple, De'Longhi, Emma, LEGO, Lenovo, L'Oréal, Midea, Philips, Samsung and more alongside everyday favourites in tech, home, beauty and grocery categories and beyond.

Unlike some retailers, Joybuy's Summer Black Friday is open to everyone, and no subscription is required. It kicks off in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Luxembourg on Monday 15th.

A Joybuy spokesperson said: "Joybuy promised to shake up the market - and this is what we are doing by bringing the first nationwide Summer Black Friday by a multi-brand retailer to the UK. Why wait until November to shop smarter? With Summer Black Friday, we're disrupting the shopping calendar and bringing one of the biggest global shopping moments to the UK. It's about giving customers great deals on the brands they love, backed by fast, reliable delivery and a joyful shopping experience, at a time hard-working people need it most."

Ahead of the Football World Cup this summer, Joybuy will introduce scores of deals on TV and audio-visual equipment, including soundbars, with free installation until 30th June 2026, perfect for the passionate football fan.

Joybuy's "Double 11" delivery means that customers who order by 11am can receive their items before 11pm the same day in eligible areas (over 40 million people across the UK and Europe), with next-day delivery available nationwide**. Orders over £29 qualify for free delivery, with no additional fees for same-day delivery which is already available across Greater London, Birmingham, Leicester, Nottingham, Oxford and Cambridge.

Get ready to snap up a summer bargain! From today, shoppers can get ahead by reserving exclusive coupons and bundles. The savings officially kick off on 15th June, with coupons ready to use from midnight. At 20:00 that evening, a limited number of bundle deals drop to save up to 50%.

To mark Summer Black Friday, Joybuy is also offering a series of new customer benefits and partnerships.

Joybuy 11.11km Challenge on Strava

Joybuy customers can win beyond the checkout. Joybuy has partnered with Strava to launch the Joybuy 11.11km Challenge. From 15th to 30th June 2026, participants who complete 11.11km by walking, running, riding or hiking can unlock 1,111 Joybuy Points, worth £11.11 to spend on Joybuy, and be entered into a prize draw featuring prizes worth up to £1,111. Terms and conditions apply.

Spotify partnership announced

Joybuy announces it is partnering with Spotify, to give customers even more value through its membership programme, JoyPlus. From 15th June, JoyPlus members, who are not existing Spotify subscribers, can enjoy four months of Spotify Premium at no extra cost, while non-JoyPlus customers purchasing electronics products will receive three months. Terms and conditions apply***.

Joybuy Launches Gift Cards across Europe

To give customers a fast, flexible and easy way to share the joy with friends and family, Joybuy has launched Digital Gift Cards. Available from £10 to £100, the gift cards can be personalised with messages and sent directly to recipients' inboxes.

Summer Black Friday meets a demand from customers and draws inspiration from JD.com's '618' festival, now one of the world's largest shopping events, which in 2025 saw the company process 2.2 billion orders and USD$100bn spent in China. The '618' shopping event, celebrated on June 18th, hence '618', was first launched by JD.com in 2010 and is widely anticipated each year in China and Joybuy now intends to make Summer Black Friday a mainstay of the UK shopping calendar too.

Notes to Editors:

*The consumer research was commissioned by Joybuy and conducted by independent market research agency OnePoll. The survey polled a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults in May 2026. OnePoll is a corporate member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and strictly adheres to the MRS Code of Conduct.

**Excluding Northern Ireland and Isle of Man

***How to Get Your Spotify Premium Offer

If you have never been a Spotify Premium member, you may be eligible to receive a Spotify Premium Offer in one of the following ways:

Activate JoyPlus membership, to get up to 4 months free Spotify Premium. Purchase selected electronics products on Joybuy, to get up to 3 months free Spotify Premium.

If you have been a Spotify Premium member before, but have not accessed the service recently, you may be eligible to receive Spotify Premium for a 2-month welcome back offer. Your access to Spotify Premium must have ended over 30 days ago and you must not have redeemed a Spotify welcome back offer in the last 24 months.

Eligible products will be marked with the Spotify Premium offer on the product detail page.

Each customer can claim only redeem only one Spotify Offer and can only redeem the Offer once.

The Offer is only applicable for Individual Spotify Plan plans only.

£12.99/month after trial. Cancel anytime.

For eligibility details and full Offer conditions, please refer to the Spotify Terms and Conditions.

About Joybuy



Joybuy is JD.com's new online retail business in Europe, offering high-quality brands, at great prices, delivered from its own warehouses to the customer's doorstep, through a speedy and reliable network. Joybuy is a brand-led platform, with products from leading international, European and local brands, available across technology, appliances, beauty, home, grocery and everyday essentials. Its unique "Double 11" delivery service means if shoppers order by 11am, orders will arrive before 11pm the same day, order before 11pm and they arrive the next day, subject to eligibility. Joybuy places the customer at the heart of everything it does and offers 24/7 customer service.

The Joybuy slogan "Don't just buy, Joybuy", perfectly captures the mission to fulfil customers' needs and provide a service that is easy and convenient, but also enjoyable and fun. Officially launched in Europe in March 2026, Joybuy gives customers a more joyful shopping experience in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

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