Almost all the economic value in a crystalline silicon solar module is concentrated in one material. Silver accounts for just 0.03% of a panel's mass, but, according to data presented by Dr. Andreas Obst, head of recycling at Fraunhofer CSP, a German solar research institute, it can be worth more than the glass, aluminum and silicon combined. A standard crystalline silicon solar module weighs approximately 11.6 kg. Obst said glass accounts for 67.5% of that weight but yields only around EUR 34 ($39) per module at current prices. The aluminum frame - 12.7% by weight - yields around EUR 229. The ...

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