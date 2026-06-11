The European Union has launched this week the Trans-Mediterranean Renewable Energy and Clean Tech Cooperation (T-MED) scheme, a package of measures aimed at mobilize €25 billion ($21.6 billion) in investments in around 15 GW of renewable energy projects in the Mediterranean region. "The European Commission has made available more than €5 billion in guarantee capacity under the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus," the Commission said in a statement. "This guarantee capacity will help unlock public and private investment in sectors covered by T-MED." The scheme will start with the launch ...

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