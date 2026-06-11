University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney researchers have used precise 3D imaging to show how trapped bubbles affect the efficacy of electrolyzers in the production of green hydrogen. The research addresses a critical bottleneck in industrial-scale electrolyzers, where hydrogen bubbles are generated in the electrolyzer during the operation and accumulate on the porous electrode, blocking reaction sites and limiting mass transport at high current densities. UNSW School of Civil and Environmental Engineering (SCEE) Professor Payman Mostaghimi said the researchers found that the shape and structure ...

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