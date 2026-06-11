Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has invited bids to develop 1.2 GW of interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected renewable energy projects coupled with energy storage systems (ESS), aimed at supplying 4,800 MWh of assured peak power (1,200 MW for four hours) each day. The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis to deliver dispatchable renewable electricity during periods of peak demand. SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders and subsequently sell the procured power to distribution companies and other buying entities across ...

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