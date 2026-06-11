Pan African Resources Plc - Proposed Acquisition of Emmerson Resources - Update regarding Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) Listing
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on LSE: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
('Pan African' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')
Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability
Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Alpha code: PARI
PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF EMMERSON RESOURCES - UPDATE REGARDING AUSTRALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE (ASX) LISTING
Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised words and terms contained in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed thereto in the announcement published by Pan African on 9 March 2026.
Further to the announcements published on 9 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, regarding the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued shares in Emmerson Resources Limited (Emmerson) by way of an Australian Court approved scheme of arrangement (Scheme) in accordance with Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Pan African is pleased to advise that the Group has received a conditional admission letter from the ASX advising that the ASX will admit Pan African to the official list of the ASX and grant official quotation for the securities of Pan African, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. Pan African will trade under the share code "PAF" on the ASX once admitted.
The receipt of the ASX conditional admission letter satisfies part of the ASX admission condition precedent in the Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) between Emmerson and Pan African as amended and restated by Emmerson, Pan African and Tennant Consolidated Mining Group Pty Ltd, a copy of which was released on the ASX on 21 April 2026 under Emmerson's ASX profile.
The Scheme remains subject to several outstanding conditions, including approval of Emmerson shareholders at the Scheme Meeting, Australian Court approval and the satisfaction, or waiver of certain other conditions as outlined in the Scheme Booklet and in the SID. A copy of the Scheme Booklet is available on Emmerson's website www.emmersonresources.com.au.
The Scheme Meeting of Emmerson shareholders to approve the Scheme will be held on Monday, 15 June 2026. Subject to the conditions of the Scheme being satisfied, or waived (as permitted), the Scheme is expected to be implemented in accordance with the following indicative timetable:
Event
Indicative dates*
Scheme meeting
Monday, 15 June 2026
Second court date
Friday, 19 June 2026
Effective date
Monday, 22 June 2026
Admission to ASX and trading to commence on a deferred basis
Tuesday, 23 June 2026
Scheme record date
Wednesday, 24 June 2026
Implementation date
Wednesday, 1 July 2026
Trading to commence on a normal settlement basis on ASX
Thursday, 2 July 2026
* All stated dates are indicative only and subject to change. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced and will be available under Pan African's and Emmerson's profiles on their relevant exchanges.
Pan African's shares will continue to trade, as a dual primary issuer, on the London Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange following the proposed ASX listing.
Johannesburg
11 June 2026
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
Corporate information
Corporate office
The Firs Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za
Registered office
107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor
London, EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk
Chief executive Officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Financial director and debt officer
Marileen Kok
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Head: Investor relations
Hethen Hira
Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company secretary
Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
Joint broker
Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
JSE sponsor and JSE debt sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802
Joint broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Joint broker
Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)
Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800