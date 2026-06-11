Pan African Resources Plc - Proposed Acquisition of Emmerson Resources - Update regarding Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) Listing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Pan African Resources PLC (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) Share code on LSE: PAF Share code on JSE: PAN ISIN: GB0004300496 ADR ticker code: PAFRY ('Pan African' or the 'Group' or the 'Company') Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability Registration number: 2012/021237/06 Alpha code: PARI

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF EMMERSON RESOURCES - UPDATE REGARDING AUSTRALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE (ASX) LISTING

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised words and terms contained in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed thereto in the announcement published by Pan African on 9 March 2026.

Further to the announcements published on 9 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, regarding the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued shares in Emmerson Resources Limited (Emmerson) by way of an Australian Court approved scheme of arrangement (Scheme) in accordance with Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Pan African is pleased to advise that the Group has received a conditional admission letter from the ASX advising that the ASX will admit Pan African to the official list of the ASX and grant official quotation for the securities of Pan African, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. Pan African will trade under the share code "PAF" on the ASX once admitted.

The receipt of the ASX conditional admission letter satisfies part of the ASX admission condition precedent in the Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) between Emmerson and Pan African as amended and restated by Emmerson, Pan African and Tennant Consolidated Mining Group Pty Ltd, a copy of which was released on the ASX on 21 April 2026 under Emmerson's ASX profile.

The Scheme remains subject to several outstanding conditions, including approval of Emmerson shareholders at the Scheme Meeting, Australian Court approval and the satisfaction, or waiver of certain other conditions as outlined in the Scheme Booklet and in the SID. A copy of the Scheme Booklet is available on Emmerson's website www.emmersonresources.com.au.

The Scheme Meeting of Emmerson shareholders to approve the Scheme will be held on Monday, 15 June 2026. Subject to the conditions of the Scheme being satisfied, or waived (as permitted), the Scheme is expected to be implemented in accordance with the following indicative timetable:

Event Indicative dates* Scheme meeting Monday, 15 June 2026 Second court date Friday, 19 June 2026 Effective date Monday, 22 June 2026 Admission to ASX and trading to commence on a deferred basis Tuesday, 23 June 2026 Scheme record date Wednesday, 24 June 2026 Implementation date Wednesday, 1 July 2026 Trading to commence on a normal settlement basis on ASX Thursday, 2 July 2026

* All stated dates are indicative only and subject to change. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced and will be available under Pan African's and Emmerson's profiles on their relevant exchanges.

Pan African's shares will continue to trade, as a dual primary issuer, on the London Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange following the proposed ASX listing.

Johannesburg

11 June 2026

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com