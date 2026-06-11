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WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
10.06.26 | 21:52
1,165 Euro
-0,85 % -0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1701,19509:41
1,1701,19509:41
PR Newswire
11.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Pan African Resources Plc - Proposed Acquisition of Emmerson Resources - Update regarding Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) Listing

Pan African Resources Plc - Proposed Acquisition of Emmerson Resources - Update regarding Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) Listing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on LSE: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

('Pan African' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF EMMERSON RESOURCES - UPDATE REGARDING AUSTRALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE (ASX) LISTING

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised words and terms contained in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed thereto in the announcement published by Pan African on 9 March 2026.

Further to the announcements published on 9 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, regarding the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued shares in Emmerson Resources Limited (Emmerson) by way of an Australian Court approved scheme of arrangement (Scheme) in accordance with Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Pan African is pleased to advise that the Group has received a conditional admission letter from the ASX advising that the ASX will admit Pan African to the official list of the ASX and grant official quotation for the securities of Pan African, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. Pan African will trade under the share code "PAF" on the ASX once admitted.

The receipt of the ASX conditional admission letter satisfies part of the ASX admission condition precedent in the Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) between Emmerson and Pan African as amended and restated by Emmerson, Pan African and Tennant Consolidated Mining Group Pty Ltd, a copy of which was released on the ASX on 21 April 2026 under Emmerson's ASX profile.

The Scheme remains subject to several outstanding conditions, including approval of Emmerson shareholders at the Scheme Meeting, Australian Court approval and the satisfaction, or waiver of certain other conditions as outlined in the Scheme Booklet and in the SID. A copy of the Scheme Booklet is available on Emmerson's website www.emmersonresources.com.au.

The Scheme Meeting of Emmerson shareholders to approve the Scheme will be held on Monday, 15 June 2026. Subject to the conditions of the Scheme being satisfied, or waived (as permitted), the Scheme is expected to be implemented in accordance with the following indicative timetable:

Event

Indicative dates*

Scheme meeting

Monday, 15 June 2026

Second court date

Friday, 19 June 2026

Effective date

Monday, 22 June 2026

Admission to ASX and trading to commence on a deferred basis

Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Scheme record date

Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Implementation date

Wednesday, 1 July 2026

Trading to commence on a normal settlement basis on ASX

Thursday, 2 July 2026

* All stated dates are indicative only and subject to change. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced and will be available under Pan African's and Emmerson's profiles on their relevant exchanges.

Pan African's shares will continue to trade, as a dual primary issuer, on the London Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange following the proposed ASX listing.

Johannesburg

11 June 2026

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered office

107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor

London, EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk

Chief executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Joint broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE sponsor and JSE debt sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802

Joint broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800

© 2026 PR Newswire
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