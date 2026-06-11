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PR Newswire
11.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Re: Block Listing

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Re: Block Listing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

11 June 2026

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Block Listing

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (" SMIF"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for a block listing of 30,000,000 additional ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the " Block Listing").

The Block Listing will be admitted to the Closed-Ended Investment Funds category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the LSE Main Market for listed securities.

Ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be used to satisfy investor demand that cannot otherwise be met from the secondary market. Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 7:00 a.m. on 12 June 2026

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel

Hugh Jonathan

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:
Dolly Dadzie

+44 (0)1481 745 000

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the SMIF website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.comfor more information.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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