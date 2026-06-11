South Africa's national utility Eskom has launched Eskom Green, a new renewable energy unit focused on the utility-scale segment and the commercial and industrial (C&I) business. The move is part of the company's unbundling strategy launched in 2023. "Eskom Green has been designed in response to global benchmarking research on over 20 utilities," the power provider said in a statement. "The insights indicate that the development of renewable energy projects requires agile decision-making, access to diverse sources of capital, partnership-based delivery models, and bankable project structures. ...

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