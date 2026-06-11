Sharp Appointed London Office Managing Partner

Sheppard is pleased to announce that senior partner Gideon Sharp has joined the firm's Corporate practice group and Private Equity industry team, where he also will serve as the London office managing partner.

Sharp, a senior partner, joins from Simmons Simmons where he was co-head of the firm's International Private Equity practice for more than a decade, with a focus on complex mid and large cap transactions. Sharp strengthens the firm's ability to serve clients across Europe in key practice areas, including private equity and M&A. Sheppard has maintained a presence in London for over a decade and is now building on that foundation in response to growing client demand for cross-border M&A and private equity capabilities and increased activity across key international markets.

Sharp joins a preeminent roster of private equity lawyers who lead large-scale, sophisticated transactions across the capital stack for U.S. and international sponsors and their portfolio companies. Over the last four years, the firm has significantly grown its transactional capabilities, adding more than 150 corporate, private equity and tax lawyers across Sheppard's global footprint to continue to deliver the highest level of service to clients.

"Gideon brings a wealth of expertise in high-profile private equity M&A and joint ventures," said Luca Salvi, chair of Sheppard. "His arrival reinforces the growing demand of our most sophisticated clients for support on their cross-border matters. This marks another important step in our strategic growth and underscores our commitment to anticipating and addressing the evolving needs of our corporate and private equity clients. His extensive experience, strong commercial instincts and long-standing client relationships enhance our ability to provide market-leading advice on our clients' most business-critical transactions across the UK, Europe and globally."

"I have had the pleasure working alongside many Sheppard lawyers in transactions for mutual clients over the course of my career," Sharp said. "I am excited to lead Sheppard's London office at such a dynamic time for the firm. I am lookingforward to building a high-caliber team and expanding my working relationships among Sheppard lawyers to deliver exceptional service on both UK-led and cross-border matters."

About Sheppard

Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more than 1,200 lawyers located in 16 offices worldwide, our client-centered approach is grounded in nearly a century of building enduring relationships on trust and collaboration. Our broad and diversified practices serve global clients-from startups to Fortune 500 companies-at every stage of the business cycle, including high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, sophisticated financings and regulatory issues. With leading-edge technologies and innovation behind our team, we pride ourselves on being a strategic partner to our clients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610554821/en/

Contacts:

JILL SCHACHNER

(312) 499-0558

jschachner@sheppard.com