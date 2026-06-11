A research group from Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC) in Spain has conducted conducted a cradle-to-gate life cycle assessment (LCA) of eight PV panel types across three generations and has found that tandem technologies demonstrate improved environmental performance over silicon-based systems, although they require long lifetimes and low degradation to deliver clear sustainability advantages. "Perovskite-silicon tandem technologies have shown a reduced environmental impact compared to current dominant silicon-based cells," corresponding author Julia Otero told pv magazine. "Conversion ...

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