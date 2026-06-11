Ubigi, the eSIM connectivity brand of global mobile operator Transatel (a subsidiary of the NTT Group), has chosen French racing driver Esteban Ocon to serve as the face of its Travel eSIM offering. This partnership highlights Ubigi's international ambitions and reflects the brand's promise to provide consumers and businesses with high-performance, accessible 4G/5G connectivity in more than 200 destinations worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610501298/en/

Launched in 2017, the pioneer in global eSIM connectivity has enjoyed strong growth in recent years, surpassing 3 million customers and establishing itself among the most popular international eSIM services.

ESTEBAN OCON AND UBIGI: A NATURAL FIT

Ubigi's choice of Esteban Ocon is part of a brand strategy aimed at associating the company with international mobility, performance and technological innovation. As a renowned racing driver travelling the world throughout the Grand Prix season, Esteban Ocon represents a hyper-connected generation accustomed to moving seamlessly from one country to another without compromising their digital habits.

"Our ambition at Ubigi is to simplify mobile connectivity for all travellers. In a world where mobile usage continues to grow, we want to offer a seamless, frictionless experience at increasingly accessible prices. The choice of Esteban Ocon fits naturally within this vision: beyond his international reputation, he embodies an ultra-mobile lifestyle, a drive for performance and the ability to thrive in international environments," said Marie-Julie Le Guen, Ubigi Brand Director at Transatel.

For the driver, the collaboration is also based on first-hand experience with the service.

"I discovered Ubigi while travelling to Grand Prix events and was immediately impressed by the simplicity of the concept and the quality of the service. Being able to stay connected in every country I visit throughout the season without worrying about roaming charges is a real advantage in everyday life," added Esteban Ocon.

MOTORSPORT AS A DRIVER OF GLOBAL REACH

The partnership with Esteban Ocon forms part of a broader initiative linked to the world of motorsport. Each Grand Prix attracts a global audience and brings together fans who are particularly receptive to themes of innovation, technology and performance, in line with Ubigi's positioning.

Beyond traveller connectivity, Ubigi has also been a recognised player in connected vehicle services since 2017. This direct connection with the automotive world, deeply rooted in Ubigi's DNA, further strengthens the relevance of this partnership.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610501298/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact Ubigi: ubigi@aplusconseils.com