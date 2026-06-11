Pleo's new agentic capabilities to let finance teams focus on strategic command, not admin

These new agentic capabilities offer a clear path forward for finance leaders: especially when 63% say AI skills, training and confidence are severely lagging.

Pleo, Europe's first and most trusted strategic finance platform, today announces a suite of AI agents that handle routine spend management autonomously, so finance leaders can focus on decisions rather than administrative tasks.

Finance teams are under growing pressure: 45% of European companies say their current processes slow them down, and leaders describe approval workflows as so cumbersome they struggle to operate at the required speed. Meanwhile, 73% believe the future of finance teams and professionals depends on the comprehensive understanding and use of AI, yet 63% say AI skills, training and confidence are severely lagging.

Pleo's agentic AI addresses this gap. Starting with beta testing in July, Pleo is moving toward a model where specialised agents execute routine work autonomously, surfacing only the exceptions that genuinely need human judgment.

Jeppe Rindom, CEO and Founder of Pleo comments:

"Agentic AI gives finance leaders a clear path out of the admin and back to the work that requires their strategic judgment. We're focused on unifying users' full financial ecosystem-policies, budgets, vendors, approvals-while keeping data encrypted and controlled to move towards true autonomous spend: agents deciding independently, always within your guardrails. That's when finance leaders get their profession back."

From workflows to agents

Pleo is building specialised agents to handle financial workflows:

Policy Agent Currently live agent that enforces company spend rules in real time, flags policy exceptions and routes approvals to the right person

Pleo MCP Next to launch feature that captures card transactions, finds receipts, writes memos, applies accounting codes and submits expenses

AP Agent Processes invoices from email, codes them, schedules payment and tracks approval and payment status end to end

Treasury Agent Monitors cash flow, tracks spend against budget and surfaces overspend risk before it happens

Accounting Agent Codes transactions, reconciles accounts and closes books, flagging only what needs human review

Two ways to access Pleo AI

The Pleo agents will live throughout the Pleo app and web experience. Additionally Pleo's MCP server acts as the infrastructure layer that lets finance teams connect their preferred AI tools such as ChatGPT Codex, Gemini, Claude Cowork, and Copilot so they can directly access data in Pleo. Finance teams can query spend, approve expenses, prepare bookkeeping, and run reports without switching tools.

Marija Nakevska, CPTO, Pleo adds:

"Finance software is shifting from passive dashboards to AI agents that actively work on behalf of users, safely and transparently. Over the past decade, Pleo has built one of Europe's richest datasets from its customer base of 40,000 businesses, revealing patterns in how and where they spend, and where risks emerge. This intelligence drove Pleo's evolution from expense management to full cash management. Now we're channeling it into the workflows finance teams need most. They want AI working for them, delivering better control. We're seeing real appetite for AI features, but paired with a critical question: 'How does this use my data, and do I stay in control?' The MCP server foundation answers both concerns. It enables advanced AI capabilities while keeping customers in control of their data."

A key differentiator of Pleo's agentic experience is the conversation design. Today, many AI models mimic human emotions in the responses which can mask issues. Pleo's agentic experience is designed for competence, not charm. This is part of Pleo's vision to build trust at every layer.

Pleo's agentic AI capabilities will roll out from July 2026 with an initial phase of beta testing. Existing customers can sign up to join the beta list here.

About Pleo

Pleo is Europe's first and most trusted spend platform for financial strategists, meticulously built by a CFO to put an end to fragmented finance. Scattered tools and manual processes result in time waste, compromised data, and compliance risk. Pleo empowers finance to focus their specialism where it matters.

Trusted by over 40,000 businesses across 16 markets, including Unity, Lyst, IDC and HelloFresh, Pleo unifies every aspect of company spending in one place. Smart cards, automated expenses, invoice payments, subscription management, real-time spend categorisation, and cash management: all connected, all visible, all built specifically for how European businesses operate.

Pleo integrates with over 100 accounting and workspace tools, giving finance teams the real-time visibility and AI workflow automation they need to lead with clarity, control, and confidence in every decision.

Powering billions of euros in spending each year, and having secured a record-breaking Series C in 2021, Pleo continues to set the standard for how finance leads and drives business growth across Europe and beyond.

Notes

This research is taken from a forthcoming report from Pleo, launching in September 2026. The survey was conducted by Sapio Research in April 2026, among finance decision-makers and finance professionals in organisations with 51 to 1,000 employees in Germany, Spain and the UK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611774454/en/

Contacts:

press@pleo.io