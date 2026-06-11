Strong client demand, a landmark AI project with Danske Bank, and significant team growth drive momentum in the Danish market and translate Strategy 2030 into measurable local impact.

BearingPoint Denmark achieved 85% revenue growth in 2025, driven by strong demand in AI and financial services consulting, as the firm publishes its Annual Report 2025, "Future in focus," and Sustainability Report 2025, marking a decisive shift from strategy definition to execution. The reports show how the firm is scaling artificial intelligence across its operations, strengthening its global delivery model, and embedding sustainability into its strategy and client delivery.

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BearingPoint Denmark achieved 85% revenue growth in 2025, driven by strong demand in AI and financial services consulting, as the firm publishes its Annual Report 2025, "Future in focus," and Sustainability Report 2025, marking a decisive shift from strategy definition to execution.

Global context

For BearingPoint, the €1+ billion management and technology consultancy with European roots and global reach, 2025 marked the transition from defining Strategy 2030 to executing it, with sharper strategic priorities, targeted investments in technology-enabled transformation, and a strengthened ecosystem of partnerships. For the third year running, BearingPoint's global revenue surpassed the €1 billion threshold, underscoring the firm's sustained commercial scale and market resilience as it enters the next phase of its transformation.

Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner of BearingPoint, commented: "We accelerated investments in areas where market dynamics are structurally changing, especially technology-enabled transformation, ecosystem partnerships, and scalable delivery models. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred business consulting firm in Europe and beyond for our clients and people, leveraging innovative tech solutions and achieving 2 billion EUR in profitable revenue by 2030."

Asked what kind of firm BearingPoint wants to be in 2030, Matthias Loebich said the answer is clear: "A place where talent grows, innovation thrives, and responsibility is embedded in how we operate."

Success story BearingPoint Denmark Building for 2030 in the Danish market

BearingPoint Denmark contributed strongly to this momentum in 2025, achieving significant business growth, growing its local team, and strengthening its position in AI-driven transformation and financial services consulting. Staying laser-focused on the needs of its clients, the Danish practice won important new clients, and further expanded its footprint in the Nordic banking sector through strategic engagements with major financial institutions, including Danske Bank and other leading banks, and targeted investments in AI, CFO, and banking capabilities.

An important milestone for BearingPoint Denmark in AI consulting was its work with Danske Bank in the Financial Crime Prevention area, where the firm delivered an advanced agentic AI project designed to improve operational efficiency and strengthen investigative capabilities. The case is featured in BearingPoint's Annual Report 2025 as an example of how AI is moving from experimentation to scalable business impact.

"2025 was a defining year for BearingPoint Denmark. We strengthened our position in the Danish market through significant growth, new client wins, and strategic investments in AI, banking, and CFO transformation capabilities," said Rasmus Jungdal, Practice Leader Denmark at BearingPoint. "Our work demonstrates how AI is already creating measurable impact in highly regulated and business-critical environments. With a strong team, growing client demand, and a clear Strategy 2030 direction, we have built a solid foundation for continued growth in the years ahead."

The direction is anchored in Strategy 2030: Focused acceleration and reinvention

Strategy 2030 is BearingPoint's roadmap to becoming the leading European business transformation consultancy with global reach and relevance. It is built on four central pillars We differentiate, We deliver client impact, We act globally, and We empower people which guide how the firm creates innovative client solutions, delivers outcome-based value, operates as one firm across borders, and invests in future-ready capabilities and leadership development.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. We help businesses transform by combining deep industry expertise with strong capabilities in strategy, operations, and technology. Dedicated SAP and Microsoft transformation units, a strong focus on AI, and outcome-based products enable us to provide tailored, innovative solutions that create measurable and sustainable value.

In addition to our core consulting operations, we run two joint ventures. Arcwide, our joint venture with IFS, specializes in business transformation enabled by IFS technology. BearingPoint North America, our joint venture with ABeam Consulting, focuses on consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint works with many of the world's leading companies and public-sector organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together more than 15,000 professionals and serves clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation, strengthening performance, and driving sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is recognized among TIME World's Best Companies and Forbes World's Best Employers. The firm is also a certified B Corporation, committed to responsible business and creating long-term value for organizations, people, and society.

More information:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611776955/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Alexander Bock

Global Senior Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com