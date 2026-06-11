Kavalan Whisky: Kavalan Hits 1,000 Gold Medal-Milestone: Unveils Most-Awarded Whisky

From Taiwan to the World, Kavalan Marks a New Chapter in World Whisky History

TAIPEI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan Whisky's best kept secret is being uncovered as the Taiwanese distiller celebrates its 1,000th Gold Medal, two decades after the first drops of new make spirit were first distilled in Taiwan.

Its "Most Awarded Expression", however, is probably one of its least showy: Deeply expressive, delivering notes of vanilla, coconut, caramel, and toasted oak spice.

"Behind our one thousand medals is a great trove of fascinating information, revealing our most highly judged whiskies over the years," said King Car Chairman Mr. YT Lee.

"The winner may surprise you: but it was the Solist ex-Bourbon Cask that came out as our most awarded whisky of all time. IWSC judges have given it near-perfect scores of 98-100 and it's been praised for its remarkable depth and elegance. Solist Vinho Barrique and Solist Oloroso Sherry took out 2nd and 3rd spots."

Kavalan is widely considered one of the leading brands in world whisky, the new category of whisky that emerged two decades ago.

The Taiwan Distillery's success is rooted in its distinctive whisky-making approach, harnessing the country's subtropical climate to accelerate maturation while maintaining precise cask control. This creates a rich, layered house style defined by vibrant tropical fruit character. With an annual production capacity of 10 million bottles, Kavalan is now among the largest single malt whisky distilleries in the world.

The distillery's sustained success at the world's most respected competitions underscores its consistency at the highest level, with the past five years averaging over 100 awards per year. Kavalan's whiskies are widely recognised across the world's most respected competitions, including the International Spirits Challenge, International Wine & Spirit Competition, World Whiskies Awards, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, International Whisky Competition, Beverage Testing Institute, World Whisky Masters, and the Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition. In recognition of their contributions to the industry, King Car Group's Founder Mr. TT Lee and Chairman Mr. YT Lee were inducted into the World Whiskies Awards Hall of Fame in 2018.

Beyond Cask Strength: Excellence Across the Entire Kavalan Portfolio

Of its total gold medals, approximately 58% come from cask strength expressions and 42% from non-cask strength releases. While Kavalan's cask strength expressions showcase the distillery's exceptional cask mastery, they also demonstrate a balanced performance that highlights consistent excellence across the full portfolio. This sustained achievement has also helped Kavalan secure ten World's Best whisky titles in just 11 years.

Beyond its award-winning whiskies, Kavalan has also garnered international recognition for its distillery experience, with more than 40 trophies dedicated to visitor engagement, brand storytelling, innovation, and sustainability. These achievements reflect a holistic approach to excellence that extends beyond the spirit itself.

From Taiwan to the world, Kavalan continues to demonstrate that the possibilities of whisky are far greater than once imagined.

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 1,000 gold or higher awards from the industry's most competitive contests.

Contact:

Kaitlyn Tsai

kaitlyn@kingcar.com.tw

Wendy Wang

wendywa@kingcar.com.tw

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