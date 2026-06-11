Solflare and Collector Crypt Unify Collectibles Experience On-Chain with Launch of Solflare Packs

Powered by Collector Crypt, Solflare Packs expands their in-wallet collectibles experience by allowing users to open real and graded trading cards, with options for users to ship the physical card to their home address, hold on-chain, or sell it back - all from the Solflare wallet.

BELGRADE, Serbia, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Solflare, the gateway to the next era of finance, announced the launch of Solflare Packs, Solflare's native in-wallet experience for opening real and graded trading cards. Powered by Collector Crypt, a Solana-based tokenized trading card game (TCG) marketplace with over $1 billion in trading volume since its inception, users can browse, purchase, and reveal cards all directly in their Solflare wallet.

With categories ranging from Pokemon, to One Piece, various sports, and more, Solflare Packs unlocks the ultimate on-chain collectibles experience. Solflare offers the first wallet-native TCG end-to-end loop, where card signing, reveal, buyback, and physical card shipping all live in one place. The on-chain experience is represented physically by real and graded cards stored in Collector Crypt's vault, and cards revealed are represented on-chain as an NFT in the user's Solflare wallet. This creates three paths for users with pulled cards: keep and ship the physical card to a home address, sell back to Collector Crypt, or hold it in their collection.

Discoverability and native in-wallet user experience aside, Solflare Packs brings a number of unique benefits to the TCG world. Crypto-native TCG solutions are few and far between, meaning users often have to navigate on and off-chain to achieve the full experience. Solflare offers instant liquidity and flexibility for users, as every card carries a 72-hour buyback window from Collector Crypt, meaning users can instantly sell cards they don't want back to Collector Crypt at a known price. Compliant by design, Solflare Packs also combines live social proof of recent pulls, trending machines, and a lively animated user experience.

Vidor Gencel, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Solflare, explained: "We see tokenized collectibles becoming one of crypto's next major consumer categories. Collecting has always been about discovery, ownership, and liquidity, but the traditional experience is still fragmented. On platforms like Whatnot or eBay, collectors can wait days for a buyer when they want to sell, or even weeks for shipping when they want to hold the physical item. With Solflare Packs, we are bringing that full loop into the wallet itself. Users can discover and open real graded cards, hold them on-chain, sell them back with instant liquidity, or ship the physical card when they want to own it. This is the kind of consumer experience digital ownership should unlock, making collecting faster, more flexible, and more connected to real-world value."

Solflare Packs is built for TCG enthusiasts as well as those exploring the space. For new users, Solflare offers free demos without ever needing to connect your wallet, allowing users to experience Solflare Packs without committing to a purchase. For the aficionados, Solflare Packs offers Turbo mode. This feature speeds up the discovery process by automating the selling of common-rarity cards, animating rare cards one-by-one, while offering 'skip' and 'go to results' shortcuts.

Tuomas Holmberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Collector Crypt, said: "Collector Crypt has always been focused on making collectibles more accessible and easier to participate in. Solflare has built one of the largest consumer applications in the Solana ecosystem, and this partnership allows us to bring collectibles directly to a broader audience. We're excited to continue experimenting with new ways collectors can discover, own, and engage with the assets they care about."

With Collector Crypt constantly adding more IP to their marketplace, Solflare Packs serves as the central destination for collectors on-chain. Whatever collectors are looking for, there's a home for it on Solflare Packs. For more information about Solflare Packs, and to try a demo, please visit www.solflare.com/download.

Vidor Gencel and Tuomas Holmberg are available for interview on request.

Disclaimer:

Solflare Packs are powered by Collector Crypt. Solflare acts solely as a distribution partner and is not responsible for the sourcing, fulfilment, grading, storage or redemption of any collectibles or real-world assets contained within Solflare Packs. Solflare Packs provide a randomised selection of collectibles. Odds for each item are displayed before purchase. Must be 18+ to purchase. Solflare Packs do not constitute a financial product or investment.

About Solflare:

Solflare is the next-gen financial OS. A comprehensive financial suite, Solflare ushers in a new era of user-driven finance. Granting true financial independence to everyone, Solflare is the purpose-built gateway to the digital economy for all, empowering users who crave a seamless and unified experience on crypto rails. Non-custodial, lightning-fast, and obsessively optimized for performance, Solflare gives people the foundation to securely trade, stake, and spend - facilitating financial autonomy and freedom for everyone. Solflare has amassed over 4 million monthly active users and a strong community since its launch in 2021, cementing its position as a revenue-generating leader of financial products and provider of real value at the heart of the Solana community.

For more information, please visit: X | LinkedIn | YouTube

About CollectorCrypt:

Collector Crypt modernizes physical collectibles for a global market, enabling users to securely vault assets, trade ownership digitally, and settle transactions without traditional delays or counterparty risk. The platform maintains more than $35 million in tokenized inventory, ensuring collectors have access to a deep selection of rare, authenticated, and highly sought-after collectibles across trading cards, sealed products, and other emerging categories.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solflare-and-collector-crypt-unify-collectibles-experience-on-chain-with-launch-of-solflare-packs-302797035.html