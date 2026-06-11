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Dow Jones News
11.06.2026 09:33 Uhr
119 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
official list notice 
11-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

11/06/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: The Kingdom of Bahrain acting through the Ministry of Finance and National Economy 
 
7.125% Notes due 10/06/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 
each and integral multiples of 
                                           Debt and debt-like XS3381699902   --  
                                         securities 
 
USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) 
 
7.125% Notes due 10/06/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 
each and integral multiples of 
                                           Debt and debt-like US05675M2R49   --  
                                         securities 
 
USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
15.00% Notes due 11/06/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of KZT100,000 Debt and debt-like XS3405557243   --  
each)                                        securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3516 due 14/06/ Securitised    XS3288012217   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)           derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3514 due 14/06/ Securitised    XS3288012134   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)           derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3515 due 14/06/ Securitised    XS3288012050   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)           derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3513 due 14/06/ Securitised    XS3288012308   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)           derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3512 due 14/06/ Securitised    XS3288011912   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)           derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 11/06/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00  Securitised    XS3369169092   --  
each)                                        derivatives 

Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 
 
2.03% Notes due 11/06/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and debt-like XS3387428868   --  
JPY100,000,000 each)                                 securities 

Issuer Name: Heathrow Funding Limited 
 
Sub-Class A-66 4.375% Bonds due 11/06/2039; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like 
of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and  securities     XS3405671960   --  
including EUR199,000)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 431046 
EQS News ID:  2343612 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2343612&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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