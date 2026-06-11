Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) official list notice 11-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 11/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: The Kingdom of Bahrain acting through the Ministry of Finance and National Economy 7.125% Notes due 10/06/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of Debt and debt-like XS3381699902 -- securities USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) 7.125% Notes due 10/06/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of Debt and debt-like US05675M2R49 -- securities USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 15.00% Notes due 11/06/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of KZT100,000 Debt and debt-like XS3405557243 -- each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3516 due 14/06/ Securitised XS3288012217 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3514 due 14/06/ Securitised XS3288012134 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3515 due 14/06/ Securitised XS3288012050 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3513 due 14/06/ Securitised XS3288012308 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3512 due 14/06/ Securitised XS3288011912 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 11/06/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 Securitised XS3369169092 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 2.03% Notes due 11/06/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3387428868 -- JPY100,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Heathrow Funding Limited Sub-Class A-66 4.375% Bonds due 11/06/2039; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS3405671960 -- including EUR199,000)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 431046 EQS News ID: 2343612 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 11, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)