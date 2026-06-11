DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist (U10G) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.2608 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2435034 CODE: U10G ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G Sequence No.: 431106 EQS News ID: 2343910 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)