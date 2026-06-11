Huasun Energy: Huasun Ranked 12th on TIME's World's Top GreenTech Companies of 2026, Leaping 22 Places on the Strength of HJT Conviction

XUANCHENG, China, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy, a global leader in heterojunction (HJT) solar technology, has been ranked 12th on TIME's World's Top GreenTech Companies of 2026 - a recognition presented jointly by TIME and Statista. Having debuted on the list at 34th in 2025, Huasun has climbed 22 positions in a single year, ranking highest among Chinese companies on the list.

The ranking evaluates more than 8,300 companies worldwide, selecting 250 of the most impactful green technology companies based on quantitative assessment on environmental impact, financial strength, and innovation.

A Conviction Rewarded

"This recognition is the best validation of Huasun's commitment to HJT technology since establishment," said Dr. Xiaohua (Jimmy) Xu, Chairman of Huasun Energy. "We chose this path not because it was easy, but because we believed it represented the future of solar. Over the years, we have built deep R&D capabilities and a growing patent portfolio, and translated each technology breakthrough into products that are now trusted by customers around the world."

Today, Huasun's HJT modules lead the industry on mass-production cell efficiency, module reliability, and lifetime energy yield - advantages built on years of process engineering and IP accumulation. Beyond current-generation products, Huasun has pioneered a 100 MW pilot line for HJT-perovskite tandem cells, establishing an early industrial pathway toward next-generation photovoltaic efficiency. The company is also advancing space-grade HJT solar technology and exploring the integration of solar power with AI computing infrastructure - positioning HJT as a foundational energy technology for both terrestrial and emerging high-demand applications.

Global Reach Built on Technology Trust

In less than six years, Huasun has shipped over 16 GW of HJT modules to projects across more than 80 countries and regions. HJT's combination of high bifaciality, low temperature coefficient, and low carbon footprint has earned the trust of project developers, EPC contractors, and power investors worldwide.

About Huasun Energy

Founded in July 2020, Huasun Energy is a global leader in HJT solar cell and module manufacturing, with over 16 GW shipped to 80+ countries and regions. Committed since inception to a single technology path, Huasun's mission is to make clean energy universally accessible through continuous innovation in HJT, tandem cell, and next-generation solar technologies. For more information, visit www.huasunsolar.com

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