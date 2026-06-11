DJ Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILS) Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 100.2115 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15944571 CODE: GILS ISIN: LU1407892592 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS Sequence No.: 431164 EQS News ID: 2344028 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)