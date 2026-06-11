DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRG) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 88.9829 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10116618 CODE: ESRG ISIN: LU1861137484 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRG Sequence No.: 431178 EQS News ID: 2344056 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 11, 2026 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)