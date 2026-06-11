DJ Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) (EAHG) Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 48.4143 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11233 CODE: EAHG ISIN: LU2368674045 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2368674045 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAHG Sequence No.: 431192 EQS News ID: 2344084 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2026 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)