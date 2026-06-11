DJ Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GOVG) Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.6395 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8614262 CODE: GOVG ISIN: LU2355200796 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200796 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVG Sequence No.: 431234 EQS News ID: 2344168 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2026 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)