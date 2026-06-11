DJ Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GAGG) Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.7515 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12418383 CODE: GAGG ISIN: LU1437024729 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024729 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGG Sequence No.: 431221 EQS News ID: 2344142 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)