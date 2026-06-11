DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (XCO2) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.118 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 850958 CODE: XCO2 ISIN: LU1981859819 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 Sequence No.: 431204 EQS News ID: 2344108 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)