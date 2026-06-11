Key Facts

Comrade Trustee Services is live on Smartstream's Air for automated reconciliations with fully integrated workflows.

The implementation replaces highly manual, spreadsheet-driven processes and complex file handling with a single-click, straight-through AI-driven workflow. This will improve accuracy, control and operational efficiency.

Processing time has been reduced from up to eight hours to under five minutes, with additional scalability for complex file types, formats and reconciliation logic.

Smartstream, the trusted data solutions provider for leading global financial institutions and enterprises, today announces that Comrade Trustee Services Limited (CTSL), trustee for the Defence Force Retirement Benefit Fund in Papua New Guinea, has gone live with Smartstream's Air, the AI reconciliation and data automation solution cutting processing times from eight hours to under five minutes.

The go-live delivers a fully automated, straight-through reconciliation workflow, enabling CTSL to significantly improve operational efficiency, accuracy and auditability. CTSL operates in a complex data environment, reconciling multiple file types, including fixed-length files and PDFs, requiring advanced matching logic. To manage this and scale, CTSL adopted Air for its ability to handle diverse data structures, custom integrations, and ETL-based transformations, delivering high automation and match rates. This has replaced manual data collection and Excel pre-processing, cutting processing time and significantly improving efficiency and accuracy.

Freddy Manihoru, General Manager Member Services, Comrade Trustee Services, said: "Moving to Smartstream's Air has transformed how we manage our reconciliation processes. What was previously a highly manual and complex task is now fully automated, enabling us to accurately manage our members' contributions and ensure that no contributions are missed or inconsistent. Implementing a robust reconciliation process has been critical for us to achieve better outcomes for our members."

Radha Pillay, Regional Director, APAC, Smartstream, said: "We are pleased to support Comrade Trustee Services in modernising its reconciliation operations through Air. This go-live demonstrates how AI-driven data automation can address complex data structures and file formats, delivering measurable efficiency gains and improved accuracy. We look forward to continuing our partnership with CTSL as their needs evolve."

Smartstream's Air uses AI to automate reconciliations, improve match rates and provide full auditability across complex and high-volume data environments, supporting scalability, control and operational resilience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611934705/en/

Contacts:

Shamira Alidina

Media Relations Director

Dina Communications

Email: shamira@dinacomms.com

Nathan Gee

Global Head of Marketing

Smartstream

Email: nathan.gee@smartstream-stp.com