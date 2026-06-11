A research group at the University of Batna, Algeria, has evaluated the cooling performance of heat sinks with different fin geometries and perforated structures for photovoltaic (PV) applications. "This work's combination of geometric optimization of fins and perforations offers new insights into advanced heat sink designs tailored explicitly for solar energy applications," the researchers explained. "Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations were used to model laminar forced convection and conduction heat transfer, enabling comparison between different fin and perforation configurations ...

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