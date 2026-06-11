Omdia has appointed Theresa Lanowitz as Principal Analyst covering vulnerability and risk management within its Cybersecurity go-to-market research practice, bringing decades of experience in software development, industry analysis, and cybersecurity leadership to the role.

Lanowitz joins Omdia from LevelBlue, the AT&T cybersecurity spinoff, where she served as Chief Evangelist, leading strategic marketing, communications, public relations, content, and industry outreach. Prior to LevelBlue, she spent seven years at Gartner, leading research on application quality and security, and later founded and led the independent analyst firm Voke for nearly 14 years.

At Omdia, Lanowitz will focus on how organizations identify, prioritize, and address security risks while adopting new technologies. Her research will examine the tools, practices, and market developments shaping vulnerability and risk management strategies.

Commenting on the appointment, Clint Wheelock, Omdia's VP of Go-to-Market Insights and Advisory said, "Theresa brings a rare combination of practitioner, analyst, and product experience to cybersecurity research. Vulnerability and risk management have become increasingly complex as organizations adopt new technologies at speed, while still needing to make clear decisions about what to fix first. Her perspectives will help clients make more informed decisions, grounded by buyer insights and intent data."

Earlier in her career, Lanowitz launched the Java development platform JBuilder as a product manager at Borland and led strategic marketing for Jini at Sun Microsystems, an early distributed computing technology that anticipated many of today's connected-device environments.

"Managing and understanding cyber risk is a cornerstone of cyber resilience," added Lanowitz. "Aligning cybersecurity with business initiatives enables organizations to make informed decisions that drive innovation, improve outcomes, and create competitive advantage.

"I am thrilled to join Omdia's cybersecurity practice and work with clients to identify proactive approaches to security that build trust and resilience as technology evolves from traditional IT environments to an AI-driven ecosystem."

Lanowitz holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Pittsburgh.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, makes our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Fasiha Khan: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Eric Thoo: eric.thoo@omdia.com