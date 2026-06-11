Featuring "High-Precision Inner Surface" Small-Diameter tubes and "FINE PEEK-ST" stainless steel and PEEK resin composite tubes

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (TOKYO:5491) (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) has commercialized its "FINE PIPE" series *1, -welded drawn pipes that outperform traditional seamless pipes. By leveraging its unique expertise as a material manufacturer and proprietary processing technologies (welding, drawing, and annealing), the company delivers high-quality, eco-friendly, and cost-effective solutions. FINE PIPE is already widely adopted across various sectors, including automotive parts, measuring instruments, and industrial equipment, to meet the most demanding precision requirements.

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In response to the growing demand for higher performance and faster processing in analytical and medical devices, NIPPON KINZOKU has developed two innovative products based on its FINE PIPE technology: "High-Precision Inner Surface" small-diameter tubes and "FINE PEEK-ST" stainless steel and PEEK resin composite tubes. These products align perfectly with the industry's shift toward extreme precision, resulting in a surge of inquiries and expanding orders for the "FINE PIPE" series.

Key Features of "FINE PIPE" *1

Superior Precision Cost-Efficiency: Offers higher precision than seamless pipes. Continuous processing of coil products enhances productivity and enables significant cost reductions. High Pressure Resistance Durability: Our proprietary welding technology and full-length seam control ensure minimal thickness deviation, outperforming seamless pipes in durability. Rigorous Quality Assurance: A comprehensive QA system utilizing in-line inspection equipment from raw material to the finished product. Versatile Supply Formats: Available in various forms, including coils, fixed-length, cut-to-length, and custom-processed products.

*Note: See *1 for manufacturing range and available steel grades.

Key Features of "High-Precision Inner Surface" Small-Diameter Tubes *2

Ultra-Smooth Surface: Significantly improved inner roughness (ID f0.5mm to 1.25mm; Ra 0.5µm) compared to conventional products. Exceptional Consistency: Features a perfectly round inner surface with stable quality along the entire longitudinal direction. Cost Savings: Eliminates the need for post-processing, offering significant cost reductions compared to traditional polished finishes.

*Note: See *2 for manufacturing range and available steel grades.

Key Features of "FINE PEEK-ST" *3

Advanced Column Tubes: A high-precision, high-strength composite tube featuring a PEEK resin lining protected by a stainless steel outer layer. Ultra-High Pressure Readiness: Engineered for extreme environments exceeding 100 MPa. Improved Roundness: Achieves dramatic improvements in roundness and inner surface roughness (Ra 0.3µm), even in small-diameter specifications. Enhanced Yield: Available in coils up to 20m, allowing for flexible cutting to any length, which optimizes yields and reduces waste.

*Note: See *3 for manufacturing range and available steel grades.

*1: https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/assets/images/2024/01/NIPPON-KINZOKUs-Welded-and-Drawn-Pipe-Fine-Pipe.pdf *2: https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/assets/images/2023/04/230418_nipponkinzoku_news_en.pdf *3: https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/assets/images/2024/03/d63791-36-7db4974674a5f0a2b8a581b4f6e4880e-Eng.pdf

About NIPPON KINZOKU Group

Our products have been used in a range of areas from the precision field to the construction industry. https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/

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Contacts:

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD.

Production Process Support Department

https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/inquiry