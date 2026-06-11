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PR Newswire
11.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Green Street Integrates MyTraffic Data Into Retail Database Pro To Deliver Property-Level Foot Traffic Intelligence Across Europe

New data partnership brings real-time footfall analytics to 300+ shopping centres across five core European markets

LONDON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the leading provider of commercial real estate intelligence, data, and predictive analytics, today announced the integration of MyTraffic foot traffic data into Retail Database Pro. The partnership embeds property-level visitation intelligence directly into Green Street's European retail analytics platform, covering more than 300 shopping centres across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. MyTraffic uses anonymised mobile GPS data to count the number of unique visitors to a property on a daily basis, aggregated to provide an annual footfall figure.

"Footfall is one of the strongest real-time indicators of operating performance," said Edoardo Gili, Senior Analyst of Green Street. "By integrating MyTraffic's property-level data into Retail Database Pro, we're giving clients another key performance indicator that underpins our valuation framework - so they can benchmark assets, track performance, and act with confidence."

The integration delivers a powerful new layer of consumer intelligence directly within the Green Street platform. Clients can now access:

  • Trailing 12-month footfall, updated monthly to keep pace with shifting consumer trends
  • Year-on-year visitation change, enabling teams to track the direct impact of tenant mix and leasing decisions
  • Recovery benchmarks against 2019 pre-pandemic baselines, providing meaningful context for asset performance

Properties are ranked by both country and Green Street Quality Grade, enabling multi-dimensional peer benchmarking. The data is embedded across Retail Database Pro's property table, detailed property pages, and nearest competitor module - putting footfall intelligence exactly where decisions are made.

"Our anonymised GPS methodology gives an accurate, privacy-compliant picture of how consumers engage with physical retail. By integrating into Green Street's Retail Database Pro, we're making that intelligence actionable at scale across five major European markets," said Pauline Paris, CMO at MyTraffic.

Physical retail is evolving fast, and foot traffic data is essential to understanding where it's headed. Partnering with Green Street puts that intelligence at the heart of how European retail assets are evaluated and benchmarked.

The MyTraffic integration is available now to all Retail Database Pro clients and marks the latest step in Green Street's ongoing commitment to enriching its platform with best-in-class, property-level data. For more information or to request a demo, visit eu.greenstreet.com.

About Green Street

Green Street is the leading global provider of actionable commercial Real Assets research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services. For over 40 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private Real Assets markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimise investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics. Today, Green Street's integrated platform serves more than 4,000 companies across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About MyTraffic

MyTraffic is a European location intelligence platform that measures real-world foot traffic across 18 countries. It aggregates GPS, spending, and demographic data to deliver insights on footfall, catchment areas, visitor profiles, and competitor benchmarks - helping retailers, restaurants, real estate players, and others decide where to open, how they're performing, and how they stack up against the market. Trusted by 600+ companies, its AI-powered tool Gini makes these analytics conversational and accessible. Learn more: https://hubs.ly/Q04jwVlW0.

Media contact:
Greenstreet@nextpr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-street-integrates-mytraffic-data-into-retail-database-pro-to-deliver-property-level-foot-traffic-intelligence-across-europe-302795915.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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