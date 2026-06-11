Orbital unveils plans for US expansion as demand grows for stablecoin and cross-border payment infrastructure

A Miami base will support US institutions building global stablecoin and multi-currency payment rails

LONDON, TAALLINN, Estonia and GIBRALTAR , June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital, a global payment orchestration platform across digital assets (including stablecoin) and traditional payment rails, today announced plans to establish a US presence, with Miami, Florida set to serve as its base of operations. This planned expansion is designed to meet rising demand for regulated, enterprise-grade payment infrastructure connecting the US with international markets.

Orbital's phased US market entry will be followed by the pursuit of relevant US regulatory approvals and money transmission licences, and the development of dedicated in-market capabilities over time.

The timing reflects two forces converging in the market. Orbital's international clients increasingly require deeper US connectivity, including access to onshore USD settlement infrastructure and stronger support for counterparties and payment flows linked to the US. In parallel, the GENIUS Act has created a federal framework for US payment stablecoins, accelerating activity among financial institutions and payment businesses building stablecoin infrastructure.

Orbital already orchestrates payments for global businesses across traditional currencies, stablecoins and more than 80 exotic currencies via a single platform. The company processes around $12 billion in annualised volume and has built its offering over more than eight years in the payments business.

Orbital's enterprise-grade compliance and security credentials include SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001:2022, CSA Trusted Cloud Provider status and Cyber Essentials Plus, supporting compliant transactions across both traditional payment rails and stablecoins.

Miami was selected as a hub for cross-border payment flows, digital asset businesses and companies serving Latin America, a region where Orbital already supports international payment coverage. Orbital's initial US focus will be B2B payment providers, PSPs, cross-border payment and remittance businesses, and companies across the crypto and digital asset ecosystem that need regulated multi-currency infrastructure linking the US with the UK, Europe and emerging markets.

"Orbital has spent more than eight years building an institutional-grade payment platform trusted by businesses with complex cross-border payment needs," said Chris Mason, CEO, Orbital. "The US is the natural next step. Financial institutions and payment businesses are actively building stablecoin infrastructure and need a proven partner with real global payment coverage to make it work at scale."

Orbital expects to establish the key foundations for its US presence over the next 12 to 18 months, while continuing to expand its broader international payment coverage.

Orbital is the trading name of the Pay Perform group of traditional financial and digital asset service providers. Regulatory status differs by jurisdiction and you may not be protected by government or regulatory compensation schemes. Please see Legal Disclosures for more information or reach out to us at: hello@getorbital.com .

About Orbital group:

Orbital provides enterprise-grade infrastructure to orchestrate cross-border payments across stablecoin and traditional payment rails for B2B businesses operating globally. Through its web platform, API and OTC desk for tailored exchange requests, it enables businesses to pay-in, payout, exchange and manage funds across major stablecoins, traditional currencies and over 80 exotic currencies, using products including named vIBANs and stablecoin wallets.

Founded in 2017, Orbital is the trading name of the Pay Perform group of regulated entities, which includes FCA payment institution authorisation in the UK, e-money and distributed ledger technology permissions in Gibraltar, virtual asset service provider authorisation in Estonia, and VQF SRO membership in Switzerland. For more information visit: https://www.getorbital.com/legal-disclosures

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