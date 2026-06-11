KBRA releases Day 2 recap of the Global ABS 2026 conference held on June 9-11.

The agenda for the second day of the Global ABS conference moved from the opening day's focus on Europe's securitisation scale-up challenge to how investors, lenders, and issuers are positioning for a more complex market backdrop. Geopolitics set the tone in the morning before discussions turned to relative value, private credit, and the use of structured funding tools to support growth. The afternoon broadened the lens across public and private credit markets, with sessions covering traditional and esoteric ABS sectors, regional securitisation opportunities in Saudi Arabia, Australia, India, and Southeast Asia, and the continued evolution of fund finance.

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About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1015379

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