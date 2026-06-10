Implantica AG: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Implantica AG

Today, June 10, 2026, the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Implantica AG (publ) was held in Ruggell, Liechtenstein. The general meeting resolved to adopt all of the board of directors' resolution proposals. A summary of the resolutions adopted at the general meeting is set out below.

The general meeting approved the annual report 2025 consisting of the statutory financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of Implantica AG, acknowledging the reports of the auditors.

The general meeting resolved to carry forward the net loss for the financial year 2025, in accordance with the adopted Implantica AG balance sheet, and resolved not to distribute any dividend.

The general meeting resolved to discharge the members of the board of directors, the executive management and the auditors from liability for their services in the financial year 2025.

The general meeting resolved to approve the total remuneration of the board of directors of TEUR 192 and of the executive management of TEUR 2,016 for the financial year 2025. The total remuneration comprises board fees and fixed compensation, social security contributions, pension contributions and a long-term share-based incentive plan, with the grants valued in accordance with IFRS.

The general meeting resolved to re-elect Liselott Kilaas, Johan Bojs, Tomas Puusepp and Stephan Siegenthaler as board members for a term of office until completion of the next AGM of shareholders. Liselott Kilaas was also re-elected as chairman and Johan Bojs was re-elected as vice-chairman of the board of directors until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The general meeting resolved to re-elect Johan Bojs as member and chairman and to re-elect Tomas Puusepp as member of the nomination and remuneration committee until completion of the next AGM.

The general meeting resolved to re-elect Philipp Wanger, Attorney-at-law, Neugasse 17, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein as independent proxy until the next general meeting of shareholders.

The general meeting resolved to re-elect KPMG (Liechtenstein) AG, Aeulestrasse 2, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein as auditor for the financial year 2026.

The minutes of the annual general meeting with information regarding each resolution proposal adopted at the general meeting will be available at www.implantica.com.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 10, 2026 at 19:50 CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech company focused on bringing advanced implantable technologies into the body to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The company's lead product, RefluxStop®, is a CE-marked implant for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) with the potential to transform the standard of care in anti-reflux surgery, supported by strong long-term clinical outcomes.

In addition to RefluxStop®, Implantica has developed a broad, patent-protected product pipeline partly incorporating two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to enable communication with and remote monitoring of implants inside the body, and a wireless energizing platform designed to wirelessly power implantable devices through intact skin. Treatment could be changed remotely, saving cost for society.

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.