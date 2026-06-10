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WKN: A12A5F | ISIN: CA31447P1009 | Ticker-Symbol: RV41
München
11.06.26 | 08:01
7,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3007,95011:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 22:36 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 28, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held online on June 10, 2025.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Dr. Khalid Islam13,858,13197.84- 304,7602.15-
Mr. Chris A. Rallis13,808,79297.49- 354,0992.50-
Mr. Marco Brughera13,807,50197.49- 355,3902.50-
Dr. Jodi Cook13,259,89493.62- 902,9976.37-
Mr. Jeff Hackman13,495,30995.28- 667,5824.71-

Shareholders voted 99.64% in favor of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 85.50% in favor of the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers, and 91.27% (88.01% after subtracting shares held by insiders eligible to participate in the Company's 2020 Equity Incentive Plan) in favor of certain amendment to the Company's 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.

The Company has relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange, such as Nasdaq, in the approval of the amendments to its 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Andrade
Chief Financial Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel: 919-246-5299


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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