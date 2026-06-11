Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BTQ 73x. Kommt jetzt Delta?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.06.2026 10:42 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reka and Moonvalley Join Forces to Advance Models and Infrastructure for Physical AI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reka, an AI research lab building foundational intelligence for the physical world, has joined forces with Moonvalley, adding a team of AI researchers and engineers to accelerate development of models and infrastructure for the physical AI era.

The merger brings Mateusz Malinowski, PhD, Mikolaj Binkowski, PhD along with a team of former DeepMind, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Wayve, and Runway researchers and engineers to Reka. Malinowski, previously a staff research scientist, and Binkowski, previously a senior research scientist at Google DeepMind - both key contributors to models that became Google's Veo - join Reka's research leadership.

Reka's mission is to develop AI that reasons, simulates, and acts in the physical world. Their models are built to solve the most complex real-world challenges, powering everything from autonomous defense and intelligent robots to next-generation wearables and media.

"PhysicalAIisfundamentallyaresearchproblem," said Dani Yogatama, CEO of Reka. "This team brings world-class expertise in video generation and multimodal models. Together, we're building AI systems that understand and act in the physical world, from simulation to robotics to real-time decision-making."

"We're building models that don't just generate video. They understand how the physical world works," said Mateusz Malinowski. "That means simulating motion, physics, and temporal dynamics in ways that enable robots to reason about consequences before they act-enablingamuchsafer,moreresponsibleAI.Ourjointapproachtounifyingsimulation and reasoning in a single system is the right move."

The combined team will focus on World Language Action Model (WLAM), a unique omni model that is trained on egocentric and other physical world data to be able to perceive and act in the real world by performing realistic simulation for planning. The model can generate high-fidelity multimodal outputs, translate multimodal perception to robotic execution due to its state-of-the-art spatial and temporal awarenesses, and perform nuance reasoning over long-form and streaming video.

Reka continues to operate across four pillars:

  • RekaLabs - Research and development of foundational intelligence for the physical world.
  • RekaInfer - Inference infrastructure and API for multimodal AI.
  • RekaVision - Video processing infrastructure platform to tag, reason, search, and clip large volumes of video data.
  • RekaClaru - Training data and for physical AI, including egocentric videos, robotics trajectories, world-model footage, and expert human judgement at scale.

Reka is actively hiring across research, engineering, and product. Enterprise partners interested in early access to Reka's platforms can contact the team directly.

About Reka
Reka is an AI research lab headquartered in San Francisco. Founded by researchers from DeepMind, Meta, and Google, Reka builds models and infrastructure for the physical AI era.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reka-and-moonvalley-join-forces-to-advance-models-and-infrastructure-for-physical-ai-302797890.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.