Global Liver Institute: Global Fatty Liver Day 2026 builds on WHO Momentum to Drive Urgent Action on Steatotic (fatty) Liver Disease

Washington, D.C., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fatty Liver Day 2026 comes at a pivotal moment for liver health worldwide. Following the adoption of the landmark World Health Organization (WHO) Resolution on Reducing the Burden of Noncommunicable Diseases, communities around the world are increasingly recognizing steatotic liver disease (SLD) as a major public health challenge that demands urgent action. This growing momentum presents a unique opportunity to advance awareness, strengthen prevention efforts, improve early detection, and expand access to care for millions of people affected by liver disease. Global Fatty Liver Day 2026 builds on this momentum with a clear and urgent message: Act Now.

Steatotic (fatty) liver disease is the most common liver disorder globally, yet it continues to go undiagnosed and untreated. With symptoms often absent in early stages, it remains a silent epidemic. Acting Now is essential as steatotic liver disease is largely reversible in its early stages, however, if left untreated, it can cause severe liver damage or liver cancer. By 2050, it is expected that around 1.8 billion people will be living with some form of the disease.

"Global Fatty Liver Day 2026 marks a turning point in how the world understands and addresses steatotic liver disease," said Larry R. Holden, President and CEO of Global Liver Institute (GLI). "With the adoption of the WHO resolution, we now have unprecedented global alignment and recognition. But policy alone is not enough. Real progress depends on coordinated, cross-sector collaboration-bringing together governments, healthcare providers, researchers, industry, advocates, and communities to act with urgency. Together, across borders and disciplines, we can transform awareness into action and ensure that no patient is left behind."

Through Global Fatty Liver Day, GLI is mobilizing a diverse global community-including patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, nonprofits, and industry partners-to take meaningful action to address liver disease. GLI urges coordinated action to:

Include SLD within national NCD strategies and health plans

Increase funding for research, prevention, and public health programs

Implement routine liver screening for people with obesity, diabetes, and other risks

Expand access to affordable, noninvasive diagnostic tools

Strengthen education for clinicians and the public

Ensure equitable access to timely diagnosis and care

With partner events happening throughout the world in Uganda, Mexico, Bangladesh, Turkiye, Ghana, Nigeria, Croatia, Kenya, the United States, and many others. Let's raise awareness and take steps toward a healthier future together.

Visit https://globalfattyliverday.com/ to learn more and take part!

About Global Liver Institute

Global Liver Institute (GLI) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in the belief that liver health must take its place on the global public health agenda commensurate with the prevalence and impact of liver illness. GLI promotes innovation, encourages collaboration, and supports the scaling of optimal approaches to help eradicate liver diseases. Operating globally, GLI is committed to solving the problems that matter to liver patients and equipping advocates to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by liver disease. GLI holds Platinum Transparency with Candid/GuideStar, is a member of the National Health Council and NORD, and serves as a Healthy People 2030 Champion.

Follow GLI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube or visit www.globalliver.org. GLI is the host of Global Fatty Liver Day.

Christine Maalouf Global Liver Institute cmaalouf@globalliver.org